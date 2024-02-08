Where’s Usher? Apple CEO wants to know

“Usher is one of the greatest performers alive, and his music has touched so many of us around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him on board for the second Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show and offer fans so many fun ways to celebrate this iconic moment in his career.”

Apple, one of America’s biggest companies by market capitalization and the maker of the iPhone, iPad and other gotta-have gadgets, has pushed hard into streaming entertainment and music. Sunday marks Apple Music’s second time presenting the Super Bowl halftime show, following last year’s performance by superstar Rihanna. It also will be the first time an Atlanta artist will hit the field since Big Boi and Sleepy Brown joined Maroon 5 on stage for Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.

Apple is one of the best brands in the world at marketing its products and services, and throughout its history, Apple has used the Super Bowl to enhance its brand. Its landmark 1984 Super Bowl ad — introducing the Macintosh personal computer with a Ridley Scott-directed allegory based on George Orwell’s dystopian novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” — remains one of the greatest commercials of all-time.

While it’s not clear where Usher is, a thread on X revealed that he went from being inside his house to having magician and illusionist Criss Angel questioned about his whereabouts. All jokes aside, chances are the Super Bowl’s biggest star not named Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce, is just prepping for this big show.

DJ Mars, Usher’s longtime collaborator and opening act for his Las Vegas residency might have the most intel, as he told the AJC earlier this week.

“This guy has been secretly rehearsing for months,” said the resident DJ for Usher since he signed with LaFace. “He’s ready. He put Atlanta on his back and didn’t waver. Expect a story to be told that’s going to represent Atlanta and R&B music to the fullest.”