Kick off Atlanta United’s season with a block party at intown skate park

Share in the excitement of the new Atlanta United FC season with a block party for all ages hosted by the club from noon-6 p.m. Saturday.

The party has become an annual tradition and has been held at different locations throughout the city, including Pullman Yards and Underground Atlanta. This year, the festivities will take place at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark field, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.

The party will include games, giveaways, raffle prizes, drinks, food and live entertainment from DJs, the band Jukebox Atlanta and the Players Choir, which is made up of current and former NFL players. And since Atlanta United is playing its final preseason match against FC Dallas at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground at the same time, the game will be livestreamed and shown at the party, weather permitting.