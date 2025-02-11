Kick off Atlanta United’s season with a block party at intown skate park

Share in the excitement of the new Atlanta United FC season with a block party for all ages hosted by the club from noon-6 p.m. Saturday.
The party has become an annual tradition and has been held at different locations throughout the city, including Pullman Yards and Underground Atlanta. This year, the festivities will take place at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark field, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.
The party will include games, giveaways, raffle prizes, drinks, food and live entertainment from DJs, the band Jukebox Atlanta and the Players Choir, which is made up of current and former NFL players. And since Atlanta United is playing its final preseason match against FC Dallas at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground at the same time, the game will be livestreamed and shown at the party, weather permitting.
If you preordered one of the club’s kits this year, you can pick it up at the event, and you can also buy one there to show your support for the Five Stripes.
Tickets to the block party cost $5, with kids age 12 and under admitted free. If you pay $25, you’ll receive admission to the party as well as a ticket to the team’s home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 against CF Montreal. The match will potentially be a chance to see popular midfielder Miguel “Miggy” Almiron, who recently began his second stint with the club.
No parking will be available on-site at the party, so the club encourages attendees to rideshare or use MARTA.
For more information, visit atlutd.com/block-party.
