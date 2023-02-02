Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight

Explore NASA wants you to watch it fly a spacecraft into an asteroid

Those in the northern hemisphere will be able to see the comet without the need of a telescope, assuming they can avoid the light pollution found in populated areas. For those unable to see it from outside, the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream starts at 11 p.m. and can be found above.

For those looking outside, the comet will be visible between the North Star and the rest of the Big Dipper. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the ancient piece of ice.