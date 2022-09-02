D&D’s popularity is sky high, and now it’s launching dice into space

“Home of the stars and gateway to the heavens, the Astral Plane teems with excitement and possibility,” the company’s website said. “With the help of magic, spelljammers can cross the oceans of Wildspace, ply the silvery void known as the Astral Sea, and hop between worlds of the D&D multiverse.”

To celebrate the new campaign setting, the company launched a Star Moth Spelljammer model ship and a game die into space. Footage of the event, which can be found within the YouTube video featured above, clocks in at over 130 minutes.

The video features Dungeons and Dragons’ new D&D Spelljams soundtrack, which can be purchased on vinyl. The soundtrack has a number of notable guest performances, including Reggie Watts and Red Fang.

For $64.99, the Spelljamer campaign setting can be purchased at Amazon and most local bookstores. A digital version can be purchased on Roll20 or D&D Beyond for $49.99.