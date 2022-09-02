ajc logo
D&D’s popularity is sky high, and now it’s launching dice into space

Scientists detect repeating radio pattern signal from space

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
It’s all to promote ‘Spelljammer: Adventures in Space’

When it comes to table top gaming, there is nothing as iconic as Dungeons & Dragons. Reintroduced into popular culture by Netflix’s hit D&D-inspired series “Stranger Things,” the ‘80s favorite is making a comeback.

To capitalize on the new generation of dice rollers and dungeon masters, the game’s parent company Wizards of the Coast is releasing a bevy of new content. To celebrate, the company just launched a die and model ship into space.

It’s an out of this world feat for a game with sky-high popularity.

Wizards of the Coast announced a new edition of Dungeons and Dragons back in August. Titled One D&D, the edition was announced alongside plans to release a virtual tabletop gaming service. While the new edition is still in the works, with an expected release in 2024, Wizards of the Coast separately released a new campaign setting on Aug. 16, “Spelljammer: Adventures in Space.”

“Home of the stars and gateway to the heavens, the Astral Plane teems with excitement and possibility,” the company’s website said. “With the help of magic, spelljammers can cross the oceans of Wildspace, ply the silvery void known as the Astral Sea, and hop between worlds of the D&D multiverse.”

To celebrate the new campaign setting, the company launched a Star Moth Spelljammer model ship and a game die into space. Footage of the event, which can be found within the YouTube video featured above, clocks in at over 130 minutes.

The video features Dungeons and Dragons’ new D&D Spelljams soundtrack, which can be purchased on vinyl. The soundtrack has a number of notable guest performances, including Reggie Watts and Red Fang.

For $64.99, the Spelljamer campaign setting can be purchased at Amazon and most local bookstores. A digital version can be purchased on Roll20 or D&D Beyond for $49.99.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

