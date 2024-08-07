A: From my experience, I think we’re talking about two plants: I have no doubt you have some liriope that is growing into the sod, but the other plant that’s randomly sprouting in the sod I believe is nutsedge. My neighbor laid Emerald zoysia sod this spring, and he has random sprouts of nutsedge in his grass. In a perfect world, sod producers would produce sod that is completely weed-free, but nut grass is terribly invasive and difficult to detect and control. I doubt you could get satisfaction from your sod dealer (but try), so it’s up to you to control the nutsedge yourself. The easiest way is to spot spray with a product containing halosulfuron. The individual use pack is probably all you need. Walk around your lawn and spot spray each leaf of nutsedge that you see. Afterward, apply a half-gallon of water to each spot to take the chemical down to the roots of the plant. Don’t expect immediate results, but about three weeks from now, you should see yellowing and dead nutsedge. Although liriope and nutsedge leaves are similar, halosulfuron does not control liriope, so you’ll have to dig it out with a trowel.

Q: I know it likely is not good gardening, but is it permissible to lay sod over scalped existing grass? Bert McPeeks, email

A: You might lose a lot of sod if you do it your way. Those grass roots under the sod will dry out in a heartbeat if they are not touching the soil underneath. They can’t be “close to” the soil; they have to be touching something to wick water into the young grass plant. You could try rolling the sod, but damage from using a roller too much could be a problem. Do it right and till and level the area before laying sod.

