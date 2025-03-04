Wait and see for the effects of cold weather on plants

Q: What do I do about the warm winter we are experiencing? My azaleas are in bloom. Do I cut them back after blooming as I usually do in April? — Nancy Taylor, email
A: Don’t cut them back now. They haven’t finished blooming. Damage to azalea flowers all depends on how far out of dormancy the early blooming shrubs are when it freezes. I recently walked past a group of three rhododendrons. One of them was different from the other two. On it, every flower bud had opened and the flower petals had pushed halfway out before the recent freeze. The emerged flower petals were frozen, brown and ugly. In contrast, the other two shrubs had tight green buds that will bloom at the right time this spring. This goes to show that varieties of the same species of plant can differ in their response to cold weather. Your azaleas, which are members of the rhododendron family, may differ as well. My crystal ball is out for repair, so I can’t predict what will happen. You will just have to wait and see.
Q: I have a question about cultivars for a project I am working on. Will some of the plant varieties with really unique names like Jurassic begonia or “New York Night” hellebore be available to consumers indefinitely, or do new cultivars like that have a limited life span in stores or online? — Felicia Feaster, email
A: For fun, I went to the Plant Delights catalog to look for the longevity of hosta cultivars. The owner, Tony Avent, hybridized and named “Out House Delight” hosta, “Fried Green Tomatoes” hosta, and “Little Redneck” hosta. These outré named hosta have enjoyed varying life in the marketplace.
“Fried Green Tomatoes” is still available, but “Out House Delight” has faded into obscurity. On the other hand, “Sum and Substance” hosta has been around for 20 years.
My point is that the varying names for plants do not guarantee success. It’s their behavior in the garden that guarantees longevity. The thick leaves, remarkable size and outstanding flowers made “Sum and Substance” a keeper for many gardeners.
My guess is some marketer chose the name Jurassic to apply to some of the many hybrids of big-leafed, strong-stemmed begonias. I don’t know who the breeder was, but I’ll bet they’re big.
“New York Night” hellebore originated at Walters Gardens which is comparatively small. The black flower color or some other characteristic might carry it for a long while, but no one can predict how long.
