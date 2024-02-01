Experts suggest ways to make your shelfie shine

No area of the home can be as simple but also as complex as the bookshelf. It is an undeniably functional space for storage that can transform into a memorably stylish one with the right vignette of beloved books, souvenirs, artwork and objects.

Enter the “shelfie,” in which an ordinary shelf suddenly becomes special when matters of balance, symmetry and scale are addressed. And just like a mediocre selfie becomes next level when filters and editing tools are used, the shelfie is an opportunity to make your home decor something special by being strategic and intentional, making sure your shelfie shines.

“It’s a focal point, and you want to treat it like a statement in the room,” Atlanta interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart of Silo Studio Design said of the shelfie.