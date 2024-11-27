Ho ho ho: Atlanta’s holiday theater season offers plenty of good cheer

That list begins with Theatrical Outfit, where Philip Grecian’s stage adaptation of the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” is running now until Christmas Eve. This staging is more or less a remount of last year’s production, which was hailed by ArtsATL critic Benjamin Carr as “a charming, cozy confection.”

The Center for Puppetry Arts is also up and running, with its annual holiday production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” running through Dec. 29.

Of course, no holiday season is complete without the annual appearance of Ebenezer Scrooge and his band of ghostly tormentors, a tradition almost as expected as the return of Mariah Carey.

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

The Alliance Theatre kicked off the festivities with the first of this year’s iterations of “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.” This one opened Nov. 9 and runs until Dec. 24, with most of last year’s cast returning, including Andrew Benator as Scrooge himself. The biggest change is that Lowrey Brown has taken over from Matthew Morris as the Jacob Marley’s ghost.

Credit: Photo by Jeff Watkins Credit: Photo by Jeff Watkins

Not to be outdone when it comes to classics, the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is bringing back its own version of “A Christmas Carol,” with Laura Cole directing for the second year in a row. The production will run Dec. 7-23 and feature a healthy mix of returning players and new blood.

While the Alliance and Shakespeare Tavern are the go-to destinations for patrons seeking the classic “Christmas Carol” experience, audiences can expect unconventional takes on Dickens as well.

Woodstock Arts is getting in on the fun from Dec. 6-24 with the musical adaption of “A Christmas Carol,” with music by legendary composer Alan Menken. Destination and Aurora theaters will both be stretching the abilities of their actors.

Destination’s “The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told by Two People, or … A Christmas Carol?” features a two-person cast with Destiny Danielle playing Scrooge while Cory Phelps plays everyone else. The show will be staged at a variety of locations and dates, so check out Destination’s website to learn more. Meanwhile, Aurora will feature the return of its daring one-man “Christmas Carol,” running Dec. 6-22 with the talented Anthony Rodriguez taking on every single role.

Of course, this is not Aurora’s only offering, as the “Christmas Canteen” — one of the troupe’s most enduring traditions — will be presented for its 29th year from Friday to Dec. 22. This festive revue will be cohosted by Galen Crawley and Greg Hunter and feature a variety of musical numbers and comedy routines.

Aurora and Destination will also partner for “Holiday Follies: A Musical Comedy Variety Hour,” running Friday-Dec. 21.

Perhaps the most offbeat “Carol” of them all, Dad’s Garage’s “Invasion: Christmas Carol,” returns Friday and runs through Dec. 30. This zany improv extravaganza also features a Hanukkah Night on Dec. 27.

Aside from these classics, Atlanta will also get to choose from some more offbeat holiday offerings this year, ranging from tender and sweet to riotously funny.

Credit: Lisa Adler Credit: Lisa Adler

Running alongside “Invasion” is the third year of Dad’s Garage’s “Y’allmark Christmas.” Atlanta playwright Topher Payne will lead cast members Amber Nash and Kevin Gillese in devising an improvised holiday story based on all the tropes we know and love. While last year’s “Y’allmark Christmas” performed at Horizon Theatre, it’s moving to 7 Stages for the Dec. 12-23 run. Be sure to check each performance to see if it’s labeled NAUGHTY or NICE.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

As for Horizon, it will instead stage “Madeline’s Christmas,” adapted from the children’s book by Ludwig Bemelmans. This production runs Dec. 7-31 and partners with the Atlanta Children’s Theatre Company to give 24 girls the opportunity to perform alongside professional actors.

For those with “Christmas Carol” fatigue, worry not, as Stage Door Theatre has you covered with “Every Christmas Story Ever Told … And Then Some!” Three actors, fed up with doing the same show every year, decide to perform every Christmas show they can think of mashed up into one. “Every Christmas Story” runs Dec. 7-22.

Continuing its yearly Yuletide tradition of spoofy comedy shows, Out Front Theatre will stage “Murder on the Polar Express” by Ryan Landry from Dec. 12-22. Watch as Shirley Watson, “the World’s Foremost Drag Detective,” works with sidekick Dr. Jody Watley to catch a murderer while on a train trip to the North Pole.

Out Front will also play host to Blake McIver and Emerson Collins’ “Christmas Actually,” a one-night cabaret performance on Dec. 16, partially inspired by the film “Love Actually.”

While not technically a holiday show, City Springs Theatre is embracing the frosty temperatures with the regional premiere of “Disney’s Frozen: The Musical,” running Dec. 13-29 and starring Sarah Stipe and Leigh Ellen Jones as the iconic Arendelle sisters.

Finally, in lieu of a single holiday show, the ever-adventurous Actor’s Express will be hosting multiple solo and variety shows. Atlanta burlesque company the Candybox Revue returns Dec. 6-7 for its second year of “Frosty Follies.” Then, on Dec. 14, Atlanta drag duo Olive and Agatha, along with special guest star Parton Waters, will perform their own take on the nativity in “A Gay in a Manger.”

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Libby Whittemore will close out Actor’s Express’s holiday season with her 15th annual performance of “Ho, Ho, Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas” on Dec. 19-22. As is tradition, she will perform alongside her alter ego, Connie Sue Day, the self-proclaimed “31st Lady of Country Music.”

Whether you’re looking for a well-loved classic or something subversive and new, a heartwarming show for the whole family or a raunchy romp for the adults, this season has it all. Pick your favorites or sample something fresh.

Either way, we have plenty to celebrate!

HOLIDAY THEATER DETAILS

Credit: Clay Walker Credit: Clay Walker

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: Center for Puppetry Arts. Through Dec. 29. 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $21-$36. 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.

“A Christmas Carol”: Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage. Through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $25-$140. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org.

“A Christmas Story”: Theatrical Outfit. Through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 1 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday-Sunday; 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $20-$50. Balzer Theatre, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org.

“Christmas Canteen”: Aurora Theatre. Through Dec. 22. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 10 a.m. Wednesday. $19-$100. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

Credit: Chelsea Patricia Credit: Chelsea Patricia

“Invasion: Christmas Carol”: Dad’s Garage. Through Dec. 30. 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $42-$57. 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta. 404-523-3141, dadsgarage.com.

“Holiday Follies: A Musical Comedy Variety Hour”: Destination and Aurora theaters. Through Dec. 21. Various venues, times and prices. auroratheatre.com.

“The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told by Two People, or … A Christmas Carol?”: Destination Theatre. Saturday-Dec. 23. Various venues, times and prices. destinationtheatre.org.

“Frosty Follies with the Candybox Revue”: Actor’s Express. Dec. 6-7. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $45-$100. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Aurora Theatre. Dec. 6-22. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $40-$200. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Woodstock Arts Theatre. Dec. 6-24. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Saturday-Sunday. $19-$23. 8534 Main St., Woodstock. 678-494-4251, woodstockarts.org.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)”: Stage Door Theatre. Dec. 7-22. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $15-$28. 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726, stagedoortheatrega.org.

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol”: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. Dec. 7-23. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$54. 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

“Madeline’s Christmas”: Horizon Theatre. Dec. 7-31. 7 p.m. Thursday, Saturday-Sunday; 4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday; 1 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday. $15-$20. 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta. 404-584-7450, horizontheatre.com.

“Murder on the Polar Express”: Out Front Theatre Company. Dec. 12-22. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$35. 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

“Y’allmark Christmas”: 7 Stages Theatre. Dec. 12-23. 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $35. 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647, dadsgarage.com.

“Disney’s Frozen: The Musical”: City Springs Theatre. Dec. 13-29. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 1 p.m. Tuesday. $55-$155. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, cityspringstheatre.com.

“Olive and Agatha’s A Gay in a Manger”: Actor’s Express. Dec. 14. 8 p.m. Saturday. $40. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

“Christmas Actually”: Out Front Theatre Company. Dec. 16. 7:30 p.m. Monday. $30-$45. 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

“Libby’s Annual Christmas Cabaret: ‘Ho, Ho, Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas’”: Actor’s Express. Dec. 19-22. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $40. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.