Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary: Here's a look at the park then and now

Disneyland is celebrating 70 years as "The Happiest Place on Earth" with a new show featuring a lifelike animatronic of founder Walt Disney
FILE - Fans cheer and take pictures as Mickey Mouse arrives at the World Premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., May 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - Fans cheer and take pictures as Mickey Mouse arrives at the World Premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., May 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By JOHN SEEWER – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

Disneyland is celebrating 70 years of being "The Happiest Place on Earth."

The summerlong festivities in southern California include the opening of “Walt Disney – A Magical Life,” a show featuring a lifelike animatronic of the company's founder that debuts Thursday and also marks Disneyland's official anniversary.

Walt Disney's vision of creating a getaway for families revolutionized the amusement park industry with immersive attractions featuring robotic figures and holographs, and shows and characters appealing to children.

The park's emphasis on storytelling and attention to detail is still evident today in theme parks across the world.

Disneyland now ranks as the world's second-most visited theme park, closely behind Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida, which opened in 1971. According to the Themed Entertainment Association, Disneyland drew more than 17 million people in 2023, bouncing back from an unprecedented 13-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park was built on what was once orange groves in Anaheim, just outside Los Angeles. It opened on July 17, 1955 — a year that also saw Ray Kroc start his first McDonald’s restaurant and Jim Henson introduce his original version of Kermit the Frog.

Disneyland's first day was famously a disaster, all broadcast on a live television special. The park opened just a year after its groundbreaking and simply wasn't ready for its big day.

Attractions broke down, there weren't enough restrooms, food and drinks were in short supply, traffic backed up for miles and the shoes of the first guests sank into freshly paved asphalt.

Among the original rides still around today are the Mad Tea Party, Peter Pan's Flight and Jungle Cruise.

The cost to get in that first year was $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, although tickets for most rides were an additional 10 to 50 cents.

Today, a one-day ticket starts at more than $100 and on some days can double that.

Over the years, the park has hosted U.S. presidents, kings and queens, and countless celebrities. A few even got their start at Disneyland — actor Kevin Costner was a skipper on the Jungle Cruise and comedian Steve Martin worked at a magic shop where he learned about being a performer.

The Walt Disney Co. now has six resorts with a dozen theme parks worldwide. The parks have become one of its most successful and important business segments.

The resort in Anaheim now includes Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney, a shopping and entertainment district.

While Disneyland still features many of the touches Walt Disney oversaw himself, the original park is ever-evolving, sometimes to the dismay of its loyal fans.

Some of the moves have been made to keep up with a changing society, while others have been made to introduce more thrilling attractions with the latest technology to keep up with competitors.

Just last year, Disney received approval to expand its Southern California theme parks. A new parking structure and transit hub are the first steps in its plans to open more space for new attractions.

FILE - Guests ride Disneyland's "Space Mountain" attraction in Anaheim, Calif., July 15, 2005. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FILE - Actor Cristian de la Fuente, center, poses for photos with Shalmary Arroyo, left, Amethist Martinez, right, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the red carpet as 15 young ladies from across the United States and Puerto Rico were given an opportunity celebrate their Quinceañera at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., April 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Avery, File)

FILE - The "Beauty and the Beast" float, along with supporting characters, entertains visitors to Disneyland during "Walt Disney's Parade of Dreams" in Anaheim, Calif., May 4, 2005. (AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)

FILE - Walt Disney crosses the drawbridge that serves as the entrance to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif., on April 16, 1955. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)

