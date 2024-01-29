Here’s what moon mapping means and how to harness it

Here are the eight phases of the moon and how to channel their energy.

New moon

Also called the dark moon phase, this represents the changes that come from internal or external forces. During this phase, there tends to be an increase in energy and mood, leaving some to feel optimistic. This is the perfect time to create a vision board or start new affirmations, whether it be for love, money, happiness, etc.

How to channel it: Write it down by creating a vision board, checklist or diary.

Waxing crescent moon

The waxing crescent moon begins to shine brighter as it reveals itself in a silverish hue. During this phase, astrologers believe it’s time to “let go of the need to control.”

How to channel it: This is when you meditate to channel better energy or speak life into your vision board.

First quarter moon

The first quarter moon is a symbol your plans are in place and the ball is rolling. During this time, take a step in faith toward something on your vision board or start the first move toward a lifelong goal.

How to channel it: This is the time to make bold decisions with intention.

Waxing gibbous moon

According to Parade, this moon phase can be challenging, as it’s an “intense period of activity.” During this phase, be prepared to lose some sleep. The hustle and bustle of making your vision board come to life are in the works. This phase might bring a few challenges designed to test your commitment.

How to channel it: Start affirmations and the process of harnessing good energy based on your vision board, calmness of meditation and speak positivity into taking your first step.

Full moon

During the full moon, it’s time to celebrate your achievements and accomplishments. From overcoming struggles, to leaning into releasing negative energy and people, to walking in a new, more enlightening path. To fully harness the benefits of the full moon, you have to “quit habits, leave bad situations behind and focus on healing,” Oprah Daily wrote.

How to channel it: Take a moon bath and invest in some crystals, because the moon is at its most intense for focus and healing.

Waning gibbous moon

The waning gibbous moon is when the moon starts to fade. As it gets farther away, here is the time to kick it into high drive and go full speed toward your new plans. Your energy will be stronger in alignment with your future and your plans.

How to channel it: This is the time to sit back and go over what you’ve accomplished and what needs to be done. Here, Oprah Daily suggests writing a letter to the universe.

Last quarter moon

The last quarter moon is when we start to say goodbye to the gorgeous glow in the sky as it begins another lunar phase. This phase sets as a reminder to let go of what’s weighing you down helping create space for the happiness ready to enter your next phase.

How to channel it: Get rid of old habits as this is a phase of “spring cleaning.” Here is where the universe will challenge and connect with you through meditation.

Waning crescent moon

In the final lunar phase, before the moon resets, the waning crescent — or balsamic — moon is asking for full surrender to the power of the universe. This is the reflection phase of what happened during the prior phases and how to understand the wisdom of growth through each challenge.

How to channel it: Relax and live in this moment of thankfulness.

“The moon is a mirror. If we work with the moon consistently, it can help us connect to our interior more clearly and explain more why we might be feeling the way that we do,” professional astrologer and author Sarah Faith Gottesdiener told Parade.