TikTok: Sleepy girl mocktail might help you fall asleep

Just make sure to use the right magnesium, so you go to sleep and not go to the bathroom

You never know what you’re going to get when you open TikTok. As of late, sleep hack trends have taken over the platform, from “cricket feet” to the latest, sleepy girl mocktail.

The sleepy girl mocktail appeared during the holiday season as many took to the app on a hunt for non-alcoholic beverage options — mixing various juices with ciders for a nice bubbly flare. Now, a new mocktail supposedly will help you fall asleep.

Gracie Norton — who has more than 1 million followers — has created various non-alcoholic versions of her favorite libations. It’s something she said she’s had to do since being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. Thanks to Norton, #Sleepygirlmocktail has 53.7 million views.

“I have been making mocktails for a few years due to the effects alcohol had on my hormones and have always loved winding down with a beverage before bed,” Norton told Good Morning America.

To make the mocktail, you’ll need 1/2 cup of cherry juice, 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder and a splash of prebiotic soda, like Lemon Lime Lolipop.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🍒❤️ getting that GOOD SLEEP tonight! #mocktails #easyrecipes #drinkrrecipe #mocktailrecipe #quickrecipe #goodsleep #sleepbetter

“Seeing people recreate my recipes and incorporate my wellness practices has brought so much joy into my life,” Norton said. “ It has turned into an entire community of women enjoying a plethora of my recipes.”

Before trying the cocktail make sure to watch your magnesium intake and are aware of the type of magnesium you’re using.

“Magnesium glycinate helps with relaxation whereas magnesium citrate can help you go to the bathroom. So not the one you need when trying to get a restful night of sleep,” nutritionist Melissa Pfeister said to the outlet.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

