TikTok: Sleepy girl mocktail might help you fall asleep

You never know what you’re going to get when you open TikTok. As of late, sleep hack trends have taken over the platform, from “cricket feet” to the latest, sleepy girl mocktail.

The sleepy girl mocktail appeared during the holiday season as many took to the app on a hunt for non-alcoholic beverage options — mixing various juices with ciders for a nice bubbly flare. Now, a new mocktail supposedly will help you fall asleep.

Gracie Norton — who has more than 1 million followers — has created various non-alcoholic versions of her favorite libations. It’s something she said she’s had to do since being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. Thanks to Norton, #Sleepygirlmocktail has 53.7 million views.