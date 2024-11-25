Here is where to shop for best Black Friday discounts, WalletHub finds

Black Friday — the busiest shopping day of the year — is almost here. Although things have changed in recent years, with fewer people leaving Thanksgiving dinner to stand in the cold for discounted televisions, that doesn’t mean you won’t find great deals.

To find which retailers are offering the best deals this year, financial website WalletHub analyzed more than 4,300 deals from the 13 largest U.S. retailers’ Black Friday ads. Then, they calculated the average discount each retailer plans to offer. The average discount was weighted based on the original price, to give more credit to the retailers discounting higher-ticket items.

“The best Black Friday deals can save you up to 88% this year, but when you’re bombarded by ads and there are so many places to shop, it can be hard to decide where to actually spend your money,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said on the website. “Knowing which retailers actually offer significant deals compared to their normal prices can save you a lot of time and prevent buyer’s remorse.”

The study found JCPenney will be offering the best deals this Black Friday.

WalletHub also asked experts for tips to make the day go more smoothly, and with less regret.

“Watch out for overpriced accessories related to the main product you are buying,” Chad O’Connor, a marketing expert, told WalletHub. “For instance, you’ll be giddy if you’re saving hundreds on a TV, but then will be paying too much when you decide to add on a soundbar.”

If you are still not convinced this year’s Black Friday will be worth it for you, consider Cyber Monday as your main day for deals.

“On Cyber Monday, you get great deals on smaller ticket items. It is easier and less time consuming to surf the web for the best deals on these items and so competition is high, and prices are very attractive,” P.K. Kannan, a marketing professor at University of Maryland told the financial website.

However, he warned you are unlikely to find a good deal on big ticket items in the way that you are on Black Friday.

If you are looking for a particular deal, WalletHub’s analysis found the best places to shop on Black Friday for every category.

Computers and phones

If you plan to purchase a computer, a phone or any other expensive electronics, your best bet is Kohl’s, which WalletHub found to have the fourth best overall discounts. Amazon, Best Buy, BJ’s and Walmart follow.

Toys

Many people use Black Friday as their day to finish their holiday shopping, and if you have little ones you would like to get toys for, JCPenney is the place to go.

Kohl’s, Target, Walmart and Amazon fill the top five spots for toy shopping this Friday.

Explore Holiday gift ideas for the older adults on your list

Appliances

You may have been waiting for Black Friday for one specific big ticket appliance, and, according to WalletHub, JCPenney is the place you should go to find it.

Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Home Depot round out the top five.

Apparel and accessories

Some people use Black Friday as a day to overhaul their wardrobes, and if that is you, JCPenney is the best place for you to go to find those deals.

You should also check Belk, Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s if your Black Friday is about fashion this year.