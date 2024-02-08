Hallmark Channel’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ stars mostly Black cast

It’s usually Christmastime on the Hallmark Channel. However, this month they’re doing things differently with a special event called “Loveuary” — celebrating the Regency era with unique adaptations of famous authors.

To wrap up the month, the channel is doing its adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility,” with a twist — featuring a predominately Black cast.

This fresh take on the classic story premieres Feb. 24 with a dynamic cast list led by British actors Deborah Ayorinde and Bethany Antonia as the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, and other Black actors. The Hallmark Mahogany production is spearheaded by executive producer Toni Judkins, and prioritizes both authenticity and inclusivity.