Go behind the scenes at Atlanta sports facilities, historic places, businesses

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Aquarium Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Here are just some of Atlanta’s behind-the-scenes tours:

Fox Theatre Architecture & History Tour. Guests learn about the opulent architecture, including soaring domes, minarets and sweeping archways on the exterior, as well as how the complex was conceived as a home for Atlanta’s Shriner organization, which ended up partnering with movie mogul William Fox. A later part of the theater’s story that is detailed is the passionate fight to “Save the Fox!” from demolition in the 1970s. 10 and 11 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Arrive 10 minutes early. $15. For private tours or groups of 13-plus, contact the Fox. 660 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-881-2092, foxtheatre.org

Georgia Aquarium. Tropical Diver is a 30-minute tour for all ages that offers views of one of the world’s largest living reef displays and an up-top look at Ocean Voyager, the whale shark habitat. Daily. Various times. $16.99 ($15.99 members). Aquarium admission is separate. Dive Deeper: See coral propagation, what it takes to house the largest living coral exhibit, explore the vet facilities and the filtration room that keeps millions of gallons of water clean. Hourlong tour is for ages 7 and older. 1:30 p.m. daily. $49.99 ($44.99 members). Tour prices exclude aquarium admission. Private experience: Behind-the-scenes tour to the topsides of some of the most popular exhibits and additional areas, as well as an interactive session with one of the expert aquarists. Scheduled on demand. $550 for six guests, $75 for each additional guest, up to 10. 225 Baker St., Atlanta. 404-581-4000, georgiaaquarium.org

Mercedes-Benz Stadium. STEM Educational Tours hosted on nonevent days take students through a curriculum based 90-minute educational experience, aligning lessons learned in the classroom with career pathways. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Various dates. $20. Group Tours, hosted on nonevent days, take private groups through a 90-minute behind-the-scenes experience. Offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Various dates. $20. Specialty Tours are focused on areas such as sustainability, technology, engineering and art and include additional locations and content. Offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by request. $30. Individual Public Tours take public guests through a 90-minute tour of the stadium, including stops at the locker rooms, playing field, clubs and other popular areas. $22-$27. mercedesbenzstadium.com

Credit: Photograph by Brandon Amato Credit: Photograph by Brandon Amato

Bitzel’s Chocolate. Visit a working chocolate factory and learn how cacao is harvested and then see, hear, feel and taste the process of fine chocolate making. Field Trips/Private Tours. Two-hour duration with a capacity of up to 600 persons. Dates, times and price upon request. Chocolate 101. A dive into chocolate — from bean to bar. Learn the science and bring home chocolate that you’ve made. Various dates and times. $89 per person. Be an Oompa-Loompa. Trained chocolatiers guide guests through various techniques as they make their own chocolate creations. Various times and dates. $69. 453 Northolt Parkway, Suwanee. 770-758-1550, bitzelschocolate.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway. Take a peek at the garages and Victory Lane and go three laps in the Speedway’s van around the 1.54-mile track. 10, 11 a.m., 1, 2, 3 p.m. weekdays. Adults, $15; ages 55 and older and children younger than 12, $12. 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. 770-707-7970, atlantamotorspeedway.com

Serene Farm Tours. Walk the fields and learn about organic farming, pest and disease control, composting, cover cropping, crop rotation and the importance of eating locally grown produce. 3 p.m. Saturdays. $15. 9055 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2610, serenbe.com

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Braves Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Truist Park Tours. visit the dugout, press box and other fan favorites. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Sundays (April through September/playoffs). 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. Monday-Saturdays (October-March). No tours on game days. Adults, $35; 12 and younger, $25; military, $27. Braves Historian Tours: An in-depth look at franchise history, including historic artifacts such as the 2021 World Series ring and Dale Murphy’s Silver Slugger bat. 10 a.m. April 5-9, May 3, 24, 31; June 28; Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 6, 13. $125; $100 for A-list members). VIP Tours are available, as well. $250-$375. mlb.com/braves/ballpark

Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour. Immersive experience during which guests hear from members of the founding Cathy family as well as visiting Truett Cathy’s office, his car collection and the history museum. chick-fil-a.com/backstage-tour

Kia Georgia. Billed as “a comprehensive look inside one of the most state-of-the-art, advanced automotive manufacturing facilities” anywhere. 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Free. Ages 5 and older. There are restrictions such as photography usage and dress code, so check the website. 7777 Kia Parkway, West Point. 706-902-7777, kiageorgia.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of SweetWater Brewing Company/Ciara Maroschak Credit: Photo courtesy of SweetWater Brewing Company/Ciara Maroschak

SweetWater Brewing offers two tours — both of which include samplings. The Standard tour runs 30 minutes and is a highlight reel of how the company brews and packages its beer. The High Gravity tour is 90 minutes and shows each step of the brewing process, allowing attendees to see the entire facility, learn about SweetWater’s history and its role in Atlanta’s craft brewing scene. Standard tour: 5, 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 2, 3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays. $10. High Gravity tours: noon, Saturdays, Sundays. $30. 195 Ottley Drive. 404-691-2537, sweetwaterbrew.com

Fulton County Water and Wastewater Treatment facilities. Tours lasts approximately two hours and can be customized to the group’s interests. Visitors must be at least 7 years of age and chaperones are required. The tours involve walking up and down stairways, walking over uneven surfaces, exposure to outdoor heat and/or cold temperatures and potentially being exposed to loud noises and strong odors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Free. Contact Sabrina Attimy at 404-612-7768 (office) or 404-372-8731 (mobile) to schedule a tour. Tom Lowe Atlanta-Fulton County Water Treatment Plant, 9750 Spruill Road, Johns Creek. fultoncountyga.gov