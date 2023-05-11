Go Atlanta: Kenny Loggins’ farewell, Zolciak divorce, European Film Festival

Ligaya Figueras has a food review of a recent comeback, Holeman and Finch at Colony Square. You’ll also hear about this month’s Atlanta Classics feature, which is Gunshow. Ligaya also tells you about the popular Atlanta chef who is joining Oliva Group as their new culinary director.

Shane Harrison sits down with Kevin Casebier of the European Film Festival. Beginning May 12, it will be three days of vibrant and engaging cinema, showcasing the colorful variety of European on-screen storytelling while exploring the many expressions of European identity. Shane also takes a look at this weekend’s Sweet Auburn Springfest and the 20th Annual Kirkwood Spring Fling. And, of course, he’ll introduce you to Summer, our pet of the week.