Go Atlanta: Kenny Loggins’ farewell, Zolciak divorce, European Film Festival

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Rodney Ho updates us on the writers strike, now a full week in, and the possibility of actors and directors going on strike. He also has the story of Kim Zolciak’s divorce from former Falcons player Kroy Biermann. Hear about the new series now streaming on Hulu, “Class of ‘09,” which was filmed here in Atlanta. Plus, Rodney sits down with Kenny Loggins ahead of his farewell tour that will be stopping in Atlanta this Saturday.

Ligaya Figueras has a food review of a recent comeback, Holeman and Finch at Colony Square. You’ll also hear about this month’s Atlanta Classics feature, which is Gunshow. Ligaya also tells you about the popular Atlanta chef who is joining Oliva Group as their new culinary director.

Shane Harrison sits down with Kevin Casebier of the European Film Festival. Beginning May 12, it will be three days of vibrant and engaging cinema, showcasing the colorful variety of European on-screen storytelling while exploring the many expressions of European identity. Shane also takes a look at this weekend’s Sweet Auburn Springfest and the 20th Annual Kirkwood Spring Fling. And, of course, he’ll introduce you to Summer, our pet of the week.

Our sweet pet of the week is ready for fun in the sun. Summer is a lovely, slightly golden girl who is exactly what you need to chase the clouds away. She’s independent, athletic, and, of course, she loves the outdoors. Summer enjoys being active and doing zoomies around the back yard. Anyone up for a fun game of tug of war? Summer will gladly play along. Meet Summer today and enjoy sunshine all year round. Email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about Summer. You can also stop by LifeLine Midtown at 981 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Kenny Loggins explains why this is it: ‘I put in my time’

Reality star Kim Zolciak files for divorce from ex-Falcon Kroy Biermann

Class of ‘09

Atlanta Classics: Gunshow celebrates its 10th anniversary

Ligaya Figueras: Lessons from a mother

Zeb Stevenson joins Oliva Restaurant Group as culinary director

European Film Festival of Atlanta

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Kirkwood Spring Fling

Chef Steven Satterfield book signing event

Andrew McCarthy: Walking With Sam author conversation

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

