Go Atlanta: Farewell episode

In this final episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Go Atlanta podcast, AJC’s Bo Emerson catches up with Riverkeeper Sally Bethea as she reflects on her 20 years of river conservation stories. You’ll also hear how new laws have put a damper on drag shows across the country and what drag performers in Atlanta are doing about it.

As expected in last week’s episode, SAG-AFTRA union members are walking the picket lines, largely shutting down film and TV production in the United States. Shane Harrison talks about the strike rally held by hundreds of Atlanta actors at a Forest Park union hall.

Ligaya Figueras talks about the Michelin rating system adding Atlanta to their coverage list, and reactions from some of Atlanta’s most notable chefs and restaurant owners. Plus, hear about a butter breakthrough, as Ligaya tells you about a woman who preaches the gospel of butter and has invented the best-selling butter dish in the United States. She also shares all the latest restaurant openings and a look at what’s to come.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Lime is a dainty, medium-sized girl who weighs about 30 pounds. Her fans say she’s so fun to pet because of her super soft, fuzzy coat. And she’s just so cute that they want to spend as much time with her as possible, and it they give her treats and keep her company, she’s more than content. The shelter is loud and scary for her, but once she gets outside and realizes her friends have treats for he, she’s just a bundle of love. She’s ready to find a job as permanent sidekick very soon. Head down to see Lime at Fulton County Animal Services, located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Thanks for joining us on Go Atlanta. It’s been a pleasure.

