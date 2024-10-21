Gilded in Gold: Georgia’s Capitol dome receives gift from Dahlonega mines

Credit: Lumpkin Historical Society Credit: Lumpkin Historical Society

The mines’ generosity was recognized during the festival with a commendation from Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch who represents the area. The regilding is part of a $392 million capital renovation approved by lawmakers in February and includes a new legislative office building.

The framed gold was given to a Georgia state trooper and a Capitol police officer for safe transport to Atlanta.

“It’s just really exciting to get to be another part of Georgia history and let them have our gold from Dahlonega again,” said Tammy Ray, co-owner of Crisson Gold Mine.

Ray’s husband Tony began working at Crisson mine when he was 14 years old. After she married him at the age of 18, she too began working at the mine. The mine had been operating since 1847. The mine was opened to the public in 1969. The Ray family has been running it as a family business since they purchased it in 1990 from the fourth generation of Crissons who retired.

“Dorothy [the original founder of the Crisson Gold Mine] started her business with a folding table, an umbrella and a cigar box to put their money in,” said Ray’s daughter, Brianna Ray Weaver. “And little did they know that they just started what would become one of the top attractions here in Georgia.”

Consolidated Gold Mine originally opened in 1898 in response to the 1828 gold rush. It operated until 1906 and at the time was the largest hard rock mine east of the Mississippi River. The mine opened for public tours in the mid ‘90s.

While neither mine is a commercial mine anymore, both offer attractions for visitors. The Crisson Gold Mine offers gold panning and includes a mining museum with an operational 140-year-old stamp mill.

Visitors to the Consolidated Gold Mine, located coincidentally underneath Dahlonega’s Walmart, can take a tour underground, hear stories of miners and also pan for gold.

The annual Gold Rush Days festival takes place the third weekend of October in Dahlonega. More than 200 arts and crafts exhibitors and food vendors gather around the public square and historic district. The festival includes classic events like a pie-eating contest, live bluegrass music and a beard-growing competition, plus festival-favorite foods and drinks. A Saturday parade showcases local marching bands, classic cars, John Deere tractors, school sports teams, military members, local police and decorated floats.

