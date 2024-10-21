Things to Do

Gilded in Gold: Georgia’s Capitol dome receives gift from Dahlonega mines

At 70th annual Gold Rush Days festival, two mines honored for helping preserve Georgia history
ajc.com

Credit: Patrick Quirk

Credit: Patrick Quirk

By
0 minutes ago

On Aug. 4, 1958 a covered wagon with 43 ounces of native Georgia gold unearthed by Lumpkin County locals departed Dahlonega with six other wagons bound for Atlanta. The gold was to be hammered into paper thin leaf and used to gild the Capitol Dome for the first time, making Georgia one of only 10 Capitol buildings in the nation at the time with a golden dome.

The efforts gave nod to Dahlonega’s history as an 1828 gold rush town, and reenacted the wagon train that moved the Georgia treasury when the state’s capital moved from Louisville to Milledgeville in 1807. The gold-carrying wagon train, escorted by state troopers, made a three-mph, three-day journey to Georgia’s state Capitol where the gold was presented to then Gov. Marvin Griffin. The dome was regilded a second time in 1981 with gold coming from Dahlonega’s Crisson Gold Mine.

Now, more than 66 years after the first gold donation, Dahlonega — a city named after the Cherokee word for yellow or gold — has stepped up a third time. At the 70th annual Gold Rush Days festival on Saturday, two Dahlonega mines — Crisson Gold Mine and Consolidated Gold Mine, each donated 10 ounces of gold to be used in the regilding of the Capitol Dome.

A wagon in the original 1958 train that brought 43 ounces of gold from Dahlonega to Atlanta to be used on the Capitol dome. Photo courtesy of the Lumpkin County Historical Society.

Credit: Lumpkin Historical Society

icon to expand image

Credit: Lumpkin Historical Society

The mines’ generosity was recognized during the festival with a commendation from Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch who represents the area. The regilding is part of a $392 million capital renovation approved by lawmakers in February and includes a new legislative office building.

ExploreGeorgia House, Senate agree to $392 million in Capitol Hill renovations

The framed gold was given to a Georgia state trooper and a Capitol police officer for safe transport to Atlanta.

“It’s just really exciting to get to be another part of Georgia history and let them have our gold from Dahlonega again,” said Tammy Ray, co-owner of Crisson Gold Mine.

Georgia Sen. Steve Gooch read a proclamation from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp honoring the Crisson Gold Mine and Consolidated Gold Mine for their contribution to the restoration of the Capitol dome.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

Brianna Ray Weaver (left) receives 10 ounces of framed gold from her mother Tammy Ray from their family's mine, Crisson Gold Mine, to be utilized in the regilding of the Atlanta Capitol dome.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

Ray’s husband Tony began working at Crisson mine when he was 14 years old. After she married him at the age of 18, she too began working at the mine. The mine had been operating since 1847. The mine was opened to the public in 1969. The Ray family has been running it as a family business since they purchased it in 1990 from the fourth generation of Crissons who retired.

“Dorothy [the original founder of the Crisson Gold Mine] started her business with a folding table, an umbrella and a cigar box to put their money in,” said Ray’s daughter, Brianna Ray Weaver. “And little did they know that they just started what would become one of the top attractions here in Georgia.”

Consolidated Gold Mine originally opened in 1898 in response to the 1828 gold rush. It operated until 1906 and at the time was the largest hard rock mine east of the Mississippi River. The mine opened for public tours in the mid ‘90s.

While neither mine is a commercial mine anymore, both offer attractions for visitors. The Crisson Gold Mine offers gold panning and includes a mining museum with an operational 140-year-old stamp mill.

Visitors to the Consolidated Gold Mine, located coincidentally underneath Dahlonega’s Walmart, can take a tour underground, hear stories of miners and also pan for gold.

Dathan Harbert, General Manager of Consolidated Gold Mines in Dahlonega, GA, delivered a speech before handing over 10 ounces of gold to be used in the restoration of the Georgia Capitol dome.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

The annual Gold Rush Days festival takes place the third weekend of October in Dahlonega. More than 200 arts and crafts exhibitors and food vendors gather around the public square and historic district. The festival includes classic events like a pie-eating contest, live bluegrass music and a beard-growing competition, plus festival-favorite foods and drinks. A Saturday parade showcases local marching bands, classic cars, John Deere tractors, school sports teams, military members, local police and decorated floats.

Brianna Ray Weaver, one of the owners of Crission Gold Mine, stands aboard the mine's float in the 70th annual Gold Rush Days festival parade on Oct. 19, 2024.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

Sgt. Brent Sanford, Georgia state trooper, and Officer Chin Pan, Georgia Capitol police officer, were handed 10 ounces of Dahlonega gold each to be transported to Atlanta for the regilding of the Capitol dome.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

Reenactment actors dressed the part of the original people who rode the 1958 wagon train to Atlanta that carried 43 ounces of gold from Dahlonega to Atlanta to cover the Georgia State Capitol dome.

Credit: Patrick Quirk

icon to expand image

Credit: Patrick Quirk

About the Author

Follow Danielle Charbonneau on twitter

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia state government cash reserves keep growing despite higher spending
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

With MARTA off the ballot, will two metro Atlanta counties finally vote to expand public...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Proposed Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge expansion could lead to buyout of mining...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia economic growth slow but steady, unemployment rate at 3.6%
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Post Loyal and Atlanta Opera

New Atlanta Opera complex is architect’s dream job
Bookshelf: Atlanta poet Elly Bookman debuts with ‘Love Sick Century’
Where can I find it: volumizing hair spray, stereo console repair and fur coat buyer
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT