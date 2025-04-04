Edwards leads Marlins against the Braves following 4-hit performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -238, Marlins +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves after Xavier Edwards had four hits against the Mets on Wednesday.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243 and slugging .415.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Marlins pitching staff put up a 4.73 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (the miami marlins placed rhp jesus tinoco on the 15-day injured list.), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.