MASTERS '25: A trivia quiz covering nine decades at Augusta National

A trivia quiz on all things Masters and Augusta National
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know history at the Masters? Try this quiz (answers below):

1. Who was the first player to win back-to-back in the Masters?

a. Arnold Palmer

b. Jack Nicklaus

c. Tom Watson

___

2. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Dustin Johnson

___

3. Who is the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?

a. Larry Mize

b. Fuzzy Zoeller

c. Danny Willett

___

4. Who is the only player to finish runner-up in the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods?

a. Tom Kite

b. Mark O’Meara

c. Jay Haas

___

5. Who is the only Masters champion to birdie the last four holes?

a. Charl Schwartzel

b. Jack Nicklaus

c. Craig Wood

___

6. Who won the first Masters in 1934?

a. Bobby Jones

b. Horton Smith

c. Cary Middlecoff

___

7. Who is the only player to win the Masters twice in a playoff?

a. Bubba Watson

b. Seve Ballesteros

c. Nick Faldo

___

8. Who was the first 54-hole leader to shoot 80 in the final round?

a. Rory McIlroy

b. Ken Venturi

c. Craig Wood

___

9. Who played in the Masters the most before winning?

a. Mark O’Meara

b. Art Wall

c. Sergio Garcia

___

10. Who has won the most money at the Masters?

a. Scottie Scheffler

b. Phil Mickelson

c. Tiger Woods

___

11. Who is the oldest Masters champion?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Tiger Woods

c. Bernhard Langer

___

12. Who was runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a. Greg Norman

b. Tom Kite

c. Tom Weiskopf

___

13. Who is the only British Open champion to never post a round under par at the Masters?

a. John Daly

b. Todd Hamilton

c. Bobby Jones

___

14. Who was the first international player to win the Masters?

a. Gary Player

b. Harry Cooper

c. Herman Keiser

___

15. Who is the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?

a. Chris DiMarco

b. Ben Hogan

c. Greg Norman

___

16. Who is the only multiple Masters champion who never had at least a share of the 54-hole lead?

a. Horton Smith

b. Bernhard Langer

c. Nick Faldo

___

17. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Cameron Smith

c. Scottie Scheffler

___

18. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Nick Faldo

c. Jack Burke Jr.

___

Answers

1. b

2. c

3. b

4. a

5. a

6. b

7. c

8. b

9. c

10. b

11. a

12. c

13. c

14. a

15. b

16. c

17. b

18. c

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

FILE - The clubhouse of the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., is seen in this Sunday, April 3, 2005, file photo.

