MASTERS '25: A trivia quiz covering nine decades at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know history at the Masters? Try this quiz (answers below):
1. Who was the first player to win back-to-back in the Masters?
a. Arnold Palmer
b. Jack Nicklaus
c. Tom Watson
___
2. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?
a. Tiger Woods
b. Jordan Spieth
c. Dustin Johnson
___
3. Who is the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?
a. Larry Mize
b. Fuzzy Zoeller
c. Danny Willett
___
4. Who is the only player to finish runner-up in the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods?
a. Tom Kite
b. Mark O’Meara
c. Jay Haas
___
5. Who is the only Masters champion to birdie the last four holes?
a. Charl Schwartzel
b. Jack Nicklaus
c. Craig Wood
___
6. Who won the first Masters in 1934?
a. Bobby Jones
b. Horton Smith
c. Cary Middlecoff
___
7. Who is the only player to win the Masters twice in a playoff?
a. Bubba Watson
b. Seve Ballesteros
c. Nick Faldo
___
8. Who was the first 54-hole leader to shoot 80 in the final round?
a. Rory McIlroy
b. Ken Venturi
c. Craig Wood
___
9. Who played in the Masters the most before winning?
a. Mark O’Meara
b. Art Wall
c. Sergio Garcia
___
10. Who has won the most money at the Masters?
a. Scottie Scheffler
b. Phil Mickelson
c. Tiger Woods
___
11. Who is the oldest Masters champion?
a. Jack Nicklaus
b. Tiger Woods
c. Bernhard Langer
___
12. Who was runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?
a. Greg Norman
b. Tom Kite
c. Tom Weiskopf
___
13. Who is the only British Open champion to never post a round under par at the Masters?
a. John Daly
b. Todd Hamilton
c. Bobby Jones
___
14. Who was the first international player to win the Masters?
a. Gary Player
b. Harry Cooper
c. Herman Keiser
___
15. Who is the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?
a. Chris DiMarco
b. Ben Hogan
c. Greg Norman
___
16. Who is the only multiple Masters champion who never had at least a share of the 54-hole lead?
a. Horton Smith
b. Bernhard Langer
c. Nick Faldo
___
17. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?
a. Tiger Woods
b. Cameron Smith
c. Scottie Scheffler
___
18. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?
a. Jack Nicklaus
b. Nick Faldo
c. Jack Burke Jr.
___
Answers
1. b
2. c
3. b
4. a
5. a
6. b
7. c
8. b
9. c
10. b
11. a
12. c
13. c
14. a
15. b
16. c
17. b
18. c
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?
A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.
Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections
Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.
Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport
TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.