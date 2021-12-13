Getting your ice and snow fix in and around Atlanta

Park Tavern has had an ice skating rink under a tent overlooking Piedmont Park for 11 years. The 85-feet long and 40-feet wide rink has found favor with a wide audience. “Everyone gets the joy of skating,” says Paul Smith, who with his wife Angela, has owned Park Tavern for 25 years. “We get a lot of smaller children, and for the younger people, it’s the experience of learning something new and then getting good at it. That’s the challenge. Ice skating can be difficult at first and then it becomes second nature.”

The core group of skaters are in their 20s but Smith said there are more than a few who collect Social Security practicing their spins and double axels. Adding to the festivities is that the restaurant has two fire pits, three fireplaces and several holiday drink specials.

This is the second year that the rink’s theme is “A Miracle on 10th Street” featuring an abundance of festive and kitschy decor, complete with 10 distinct decorated areas for taking holiday selfies with friends.

The Rooftop at Ponce features a 3,500-square foot ice skating rink, where skaters can enjoy 50 minutes on the ice as well as unlimited gameplay at Skyline Park. Skaters will enjoy one of the city’s best skyline views as they whirl around the rink.

East of Atlanta, there are two family-owned outdoor rinks, called Ice Days Covington and Ice Days at Olde Town Conyers. The rink in Conyers opened about 23 years ago and Jim Gomez took it over nine years ago. “It’s become a holiday stable in Olde Town Conyers,” he says. “You see the same families coming and watching the kids grow up. It’s a holiday tradition.” The rink in Covington opened five years ago.

“I’m from California and I never skated on an outdoor rink, but I played hockey. Ice skating and hockey were two of my favorite things growing up,” he says. “I never was on an outdoor pond like so many of the Northeastern transplants. We get a lot of comments from people saying they never thought they’d skate outdoors again. Skating outdoors is fun and a unique experience that you can’t get elsewhere.”

For youngsters who don’t want to lace up the skates, head over to the Fernbank Museum for the Sock Skating Ring. Children wear only socks as they slide around the slippery “ice”. An inside tip is that fuzzy polyester socks yield the best slide while cotton socks are the least slippery.

For the second year now, Stone Mountain Park cancelled its Snow Christmas but Margaritaville Resorts at Lanier Islands has a variety of winter fun including snow tubing on Blizzard Mountain, featuring one of North America’s longest snow rides down a 575-foot-long, 8-story snow slide. In addition to ice skating, Snowball Alley offers the opportunity to have a good old-fashioned snowball fight or to make snow angels in the show.

Here are a few of the outdoor places to get a winter buzz.

Holiday rinks

Avalon on Ice. 3-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and holidays; noon-7 p.m. Sunday. $18 (includes skates); age 9 and younger, $14. Reservations suggested. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

The Rink Powered by Pepsi at Park Tavern. 4:30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 8:30 p.m.-midnight (ages 16 and up) Sunday-Saturday. $15 Monday-Thursday; $20 Friday, Saturday, Sunday. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com/ice-rink.

The Roof at Ponce City Market. 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 3 p.m.-midnight Friday; 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. $15, plus admission to The Roof, for 50 minutes of skating, skate rentals and unlimited gameplay at Skyline Park. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com.

Sock Skating Rink. Fernbank Museum. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with general admission ($18-$20). 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org.

Skate the Station. Atlantic Station. 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; Noon-8 p.m. Sunday; $15 (includes skate rental); season pass $60. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-410-4010, atlanticstation.com.

Olde Town on Ice. $13 (includes skates). Various times. 949 S. Main St., Conyers. 678-374-7655, icedays.com.

Ice Days at Legion Field. $13 (includes skates). Various times. 3173 Mill St, Covington. 678-374-7655, icedays.com.

Have an Ice Day. Various hours. $10; $8, age 8 and younger. $4 skate rental. 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill, 770-554-7506, haidrink.com.

Rinks open all year

Atlanta Ice House. 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday-Sunday. $11; $8 under age 10 and military; $4 skate rental. 2600 Prado Lane, Marietta. 404-800-2150, atlantaicehouse.com.

The Ice. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Two-hour public skate: age 3-5 years, $5; age 6-10, $7; age 11 and older, $9; age 55 and older (includes skate rental), $11. Skate rental, $4. 1345 Atlanta Highway, Cumming. 678-845-0103, theice.info.

Center Ice Arena. Various times. $10; age 5 and under, $7; age 3 and younger free. Skate rental, $5. 5750 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-549-8425, centericearena.org.

Atlanta IceForum. Various times. $12; age 5 and younger, $6. Skate rental, $6. 2300 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 770-813-1010, iceforum.com.

The Cooler. 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 3:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Sunday. $10 (doesn’t include skates). 10800 Davis Drive, Alpharetta. 770-649-6600, coolerathletics.com.

Snow Fun

License to Chill Snow Island. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Various hours. Starts at $34.99. 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. 470-323-3440, mararitavillaresorts.com/margaritaville-at-lanier-islands.com.