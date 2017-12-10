Photo Vault: Remember when Atlanta had a white Christmas?

With temperatures dropping into the mid-20s, drivers were cautioned to look for ice on the roadways through the next morning, which happened to be a Monday. Twenty transportation crews had been metro highways since 5:30 p.m. Saturday, looking for trouble spots and spreading a salt-sand mix where needed.

Of course the holiday snowfall complicated travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A Delta Air Lines spokesman told the AJC at the time there were 500 weather-related flight cancellations nationwide that Saturday — including 300 of the 800 scheduled departures from the Atlanta hub.

On the positive side, the snowfall that began Saturday morning transformed metro Atlanta into a once-in-a-century holiday postcard that fulfilled people’s dreams of a white Christmas. The last time the area had a measurable snowfall on Christmas Day was 128 years ago, when 0.3 inch fell.

Many took advantage of the oddity with walks through falling snow, snowmen, snow forts and of course snowball fights. It’s not every year that Atlanta transforms into a winter wonderland.