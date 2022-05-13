Get inspiration for health and fitness at the 16th annual Alive Expo

“Our mission is to inspire and encourage individuals to embrace a life of health and overall wellness, environmental and green living through awareness of the natural products and wellness industry to gain lifelong benefits of living a green, clean and healthy lifestyle,” the organization’s website said.

Proceeds from Alive Expo benefit local nonprofits Project Green and I Care Atlanta.

Tickets to the expo start at $10 per person daily and include admission to the expo, exhibiting companies, and educational lectures from industry experts.

Limited VIP tickets are also available and include admission to the expo and a VIP goodie bag with products, samples, discounts and certificates. All goodie bags are valued at $75 or more.

General admission is free for children 12 and under, and for military members with a valid ID. Parking at the Cobb Galleria Centre is $10 per car during the expo.

Find out more about ticket options here.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring food donations. Those who do will receive a thank you gift of a free reusable grocery bag. Non-perishable, unexpired canned or packaged items are encouraged, but avoid bringing food in glass containers.

