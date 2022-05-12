Sign up now: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta event

Do you want to learn more about healthy living? How about local entertainment and activities? Next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s spring Aging in Atlanta event will offer information on those topics and more.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s free event is on Tuesday, May 17. It’s bringing the Aging in Atlanta event to the community once again and offering tips on aging well.
Sign up now for the exclusive event by visiting ajc.com/agingevents. It will broadcast from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
As in previous seasons, this spring’s event promises to continue facilitating conversations on topics important to adults aging in Atlanta. You’ll receive information on living your best senior life in today’s challenging environment.
In this seventh year of our event, the 55+ community will be provided with information for use in all areas of life — from entertainment to finance. Kroger is the presenting sponsor.
Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm will return to the panel. Among new speakers joining the event are Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division; Sharon Henderson, DNP, APRN-BC, elder care nurse practitioner at Kaiser Permanente Medicine; and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s features writer Bo Emerson.
Topics will include staying healthy, local activities and entertainment, estate planning and asset protection and immunizations.
And be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on June 5, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
To RSVP, visit ajc.com/agingevents. When you register, you’re encouraged to submit questions for speakers in advance. Registration also enters you for a chance to win a $50 Kroger gift card.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta Virtual Event - Spring 2022
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17 on Facebook and YouTube
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
