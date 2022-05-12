Sign up now: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta event

Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., attorney and CEO of the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm will return to the panel. Among new speakers joining the event are Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division; Sharon Henderson, DNP, APRN-BC, elder care nurse practitioner at Kaiser Permanente Medicine; and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s features writer Bo Emerson.

Topics will include staying healthy, local activities and entertainment, estate planning and asset protection and immunizations.

And be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on June 5, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

To RSVP, visit ajc.com/agingevents. When you register, you’re encouraged to submit questions for speakers in advance. Registration also enters you for a chance to win a $50 Kroger gift card.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta Virtual Event - Spring 2022

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 on Facebook and YouTube

