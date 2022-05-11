5 minutes of this workout can improve circulation and boost energy

Hamstring curls: These curls are great for strengthening your back and thigh muscles and can help reduce the risk of injuries and falls. You can alternate between legs or do a set of ten with each leg.

The Workout

Good mornings: This exercise has become the go-to way to perfect hip-hinge movements. Taking a deep breath in and then exhaling, you’ll hinge forward with your hands behind your head until your body creates an “L” shape. Once you feel a slight stretch in the hamstring you’ll slowly bring yourself upright. Repeat 10 times.

A proper hip hinge can help circulation within the lower body while strengthening all core muscles. Don’t go too fast on these exercises or you might become dizzy. Good mornings also help improve squats and deadlifts.

Bodyweight reverse fly: This exercise targets the muscles in the upper back and helps work on the arms and chest. If you do this standing with a slight bend in the knees, you’ll also activate your glutes. If you need to sit down instead, you’ll still be activating your back muscles.

Cool down

Standing chest opener: This cool-down move is done by clasping your hands behind your body, then slowly pulling downward while lifting your chest. Take deep, slow, controlled breaths — this helps lower the heart rate while giving your body some much-needed love after the workout.