US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
5 minutes of this workout can improve circulation and boost energy

Health
44 minutes ago

Experts say it’s ideal to get up and move for at least 30-minutes a day to help get you on a great wellness or fitness journey. But a lead trainer at FitOn shares a low-impact bodyweight workout that can improve circulation while energizing your mind and body — all in just five minutes a day.

This workout may be short, but it still includes the most important parts of any workout: a warm-up, a workout and a cool down.

Warm up

Crossbody punches: With your feet planted right below your shoulders, ball your fists and bring them to the front of you. Turn your torso right while extending your right arm straight then bring the arm back to center. Alternate to the other side, getting about 10 punches in on both sides.

If you want a challenge, try it with weights as demonstrated in the video below.

Hamstring curls: These curls are great for strengthening your back and thigh muscles and can help reduce the risk of injuries and falls. You can alternate between legs or do a set of ten with each leg.

The Workout

Good mornings: This exercise has become the go-to way to perfect hip-hinge movements. Taking a deep breath in and then exhaling, you’ll hinge forward with your hands behind your head until your body creates an “L” shape. Once you feel a slight stretch in the hamstring you’ll slowly bring yourself upright. Repeat 10 times.

A proper hip hinge can help circulation within the lower body while strengthening all core muscles. Don’t go too fast on these exercises or you might become dizzy. Good mornings also help improve squats and deadlifts.

Bodyweight reverse fly: This exercise targets the muscles in the upper back and helps work on the arms and chest. If you do this standing with a slight bend in the knees, you’ll also activate your glutes. If you need to sit down instead, you’ll still be activating your back muscles.

Cool down

Standing chest opener: This cool-down move is done by clasping your hands behind your body, then slowly pulling downward while lifting your chest. Take deep, slow, controlled breaths — this helps lower the heart rate while giving your body some much-needed love after the workout.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

