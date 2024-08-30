Things to Do

Get a dozen doughnuts for $2 at Krispy Kreme this Labor Day Weekend

The popular chain is offering a highly-discounted 12 doughnuts to celebrate the unofficial end of summer

By Morayo Ogunbayo
16 minutes ago

Fans of Krispy Kreme can celebrate the long holiday weekend with a dozen doughnuts for only $2.

To get the sweet deal, customers at participating stores can purchase 12 doughnuts in any flavor at regular price and then get a batch of original glazed doughnuts for just $2 more with Krispy Kreme’s new “Go for Two” promotion, celebrating both the holiday and the start of the NFL regular season.

To redeem this offer, customers can either pick up the discounted doughnuts in person or order them online using the promo code, BOGO2.

The popular chain also recently announced a partnership with Dr Pepper to collaborate on a host of new doughnut flavors, including their Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut, a glazed doughnut with Dr Pepper- flavored icing and a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo on top.

This holiday weekend, whether you’re going on a road trip or watching the start of the football season at home, a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2 could be, as Krispy Kreme says, the “perfect way to add a sweet touchdown to your game day celebrations.”

Krispy Kreme has given away free doughnuts on many occasions, from birthdays to other holidays and even Election Day.

