Georgia’s largest Buc-ee’s to bring more than 200 jobs to Brunswick

Texas-based, larger-than-life convenience store chain and social media phenomenon Buc-ee’s announced Jan. 15 it will break ground on a new travel center in Georgia. It’s set to be the state’s biggest Buc-ee’s yet.
The new center will be a sprawling 74,000 square feet and feature 120 fuel positions. It will be in the coastal community of Brunswick at 7156 Highway 99.
Foodies will be happy to know the iconic convenience store will feature all the usual snacks as its counterparts, including Texas-style barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. Buc-ee’s will break ground Monday.
The occasion will be noted with a ceremony featuring local leaders at 10 a.m. Glynn County Board of Commissioners chairman Thomas “Wayne” Neal, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, GDOT Board vice chairwoman Ann R. Purcell and Golden Isles Development Authority president Ryan Moore will be attending. This will be the third Buc-ee’s in the Peach State.
“Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline,” Buc-ee’s representative Stan Beard said in a press release. “The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here.”
The new Buc-ee’s location is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Brunswick. The convenient store chain said pay for the open positions will begin “well above” minimum wage, will feature full benefits, three weeks paid vacation and a 6% matching 401k.
“Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for over 40 years,” the convenience store chain in a press release.
