Georgia’s largest Buc-ee’s to bring more than 200 jobs to Brunswick

Texas-based, larger-than-life convenience store chain and social media phenomenon Buc-ee’s announced Jan. 15 it will break ground on a new travel center in Georgia. It’s set to be the state’s biggest Buc-ee’s yet.

The new center will be a sprawling 74,000 square feet and feature 120 fuel positions. It will be in the coastal community of Brunswick at 7156 Highway 99.

Foodies will be happy to know the iconic convenience store will feature all the usual snacks as its counterparts, including Texas-style barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. Buc-ee’s will break ground Monday.