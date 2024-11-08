Things to Do
Things to Do

Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ turns August Wilson play into taut film

The AJC speaks to stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler. The film is in theaters through Nov. 14 and on Netflix Nov. 20.
Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles in Netflix's "The Piano Lesson." Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2024

David Lee/Netflix

David Lee/Netflix

Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles in Netflix's "The Piano Lesson." Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2024 (David Lee/Netflix)
By
1 hour ago

Samuel L. Jackson has a long history with the acclaimed August Wilson play “The Piano Lesson.” He first performed lead character Boy Willie at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987. Three years later, he was an understudy for Boy Willie on Broadway.

Over the next three decades, Jackson became a major movie star with hits like “Pulp Fiction,” “Snakes on a Plane” and “Django Unchained.” In 2022, his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, decided to direct a new version of “The Piano Lesson” on Broadway and asked her husband to return to the stage.

“I told her I was kind of too old to play Boy Willie. She said I’ll play Doaker Charles,” the uncle character, Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview. After the Broadway run, he stuck with Doaker for the film version that will be in theaters for a limited run starting Nov. 8 and available on Netflix Nov. 22. (In Atlanta, it will be at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema for a week.)

ExploreSamuel L. Jackson and his wife dedicate Spelman campus center

The movie, like the play, is set in 1936 and centers around an old family piano. Boy Willie (John David Washington, Denzel’s son) travels from Mississippi to his sister’s home after getting out of prison with a truckload of watermelons and a dream: Make enough money, including selling the piano, to buy the Sutter land where his enslaved ancestors once toiled.

His sister Berniece (Atlanta’s Danielle Deadwyler) is mourning the loss of her husband and refuses to relinquish what she sees as a family heirloom with carvings of their ancestors created by their late father, who was killed a quarter century earlier for trying to steal the piano from Sutter. To enhance the stakes, Sutter’s ghost pops up.

"The Piano Lesson" starred (L-R) Danielle Deadwyler as Berniece and John David Washington as Boy Willie. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2024

David Lee/Netflix

icon to expand image

David Lee/Netflix

This is not one of Jackson’s aggressive, in-your-face roles like the gangster in the recent Peacock series “Fight Night.” Jackson’s Doaker Charles tries to keep the peace between his feuding niece and nephew, showing true affection for both.

ExplorePeacock swings big with ‘Fight Night,’ an Atlanta story led by Kevin Hart
Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles in "The Piano Lesson." Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

icon to expand image

Courtesy of Netflix

But Doaker is also a realist: He believes Boy Willie’s dream of becoming an independent farmer is unlikely to happen in the Deep South in the 1930s.

“I grew up in segregation,” Jackson said. “That’s the America I know.”

Jackson, now 75, said taking on this older, more patriarchal role wasn’t difficult and he felt comfortable on set since he has socialized with Denzel Washington’s family for decades: “Having known John David since he was a child, there was no real difficulty developing an uncle relationship with him. That’s what he and his brother called me anyway.”

Jackson also loved working with Michael Potts (“The Wire”), who played his drunken brother Wining Boy Charles, both on Broadway for several months and in the Netflix film version. “We developed a wonderful relationship that made me look forward to getting on stage with him every night, letting the audience see that dynamic between him and me,” Jackson said. “That became a high point.”

But the eight shows a week on Broadway “was a lot of work for an old person,” Jackson said.

Deadwyler, known for playing the anguished mother of Emmett Till in the 2022 historical film “Till,” brings pathos and pain to the forefront in a way that deeply impressed Jackson.

“She’s a beast,” Jackson said. “’Her range is incredible. She has a dedication to the character that’s astounding when you watch her. She uses her voice as this wonderful instrument of understanding.”

Deadwyler, in a separate interview with Washington at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown, said being in a Wilson-inspired movie after seeing many of his plays at the Alliance Theatre and True Colors was an honor. “It’s just my DNA,” she said. “It’s what you want in your life. I’ve been trained to be this kind of actor.”

John David Washington as Boy Willie, Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Michael Potts as Wining Boy and Ray Fisher as Lymon in "The Piano Lesson." Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2024

David Lee/Netflix

icon to expand image

David Lee/Netflix

Washington, too, was inspired after seeing the Wilson play “Two Trains Running” in Atlanta followed by “Fences” on Broadway.

“I felt such a surge of energy knowing there are writers who understand our experience,” Washington said.

The opportunity take part in a Wilson masterpiece, he said, enabled him to build his artistry. “And knowing when I did it,” he declared, “I’d become a Jedi.”

Deadwyler laughed at the Star Wars reference.

John David Washington’s brother Malcolm, who directed the film and cowrote the screenplay, had to trim Wilson’s three-hour play into a taut two-hour movie without taking away from Wilson’s dialogue or plotting.

“In the play, there are long, extensive monologues that are condensed in the movie to give you an image of certain events, be it the death of their father or Berniece remembering her late husband,” Deadwyler said. Malcolm’s direction “gives you the full breadth of understanding the monologues don’t necessarily provide.”

In the end, the piano remains the true centerpiece of the film. “It’s beyond an heirloom,” Deadwyler said. “It’s an altar. It’s a portal. It’s a story. It’s an object imbued with history and myths about the family. It provides a richer connectivity to family stories.”

IF YOU WATCH

“The Piano Lesson,” in limited release Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 in theaters and available on Netflix Nov. 22

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Warner Brothers

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2′ set for Max after limited theater release
Placeholder Image

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson...
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Can we come together after this contentious election?
Placeholder Image

Photo by Ann Cale Kruger

Mel Konner Play Festival launches new act for retired Emory professor
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Updated version of Pink Pig train will be at Georgia Festival of Trees
What’s filming in Georgia in November 2024?
Which Atlanta restaurants to order Thanksgiving dinner from this year
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose