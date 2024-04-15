BreakingNews
Kenya Moore confirms return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 16

Kenya Moore in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Photo by: Alan Smith/Bravo)

Kenya Moore in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Photo by: Alan Smith/Bravo)
15 minutes ago

Kenya Moore will be back for season 16 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

On social media, she announced, “I may be ‘Gone With the Wind Fabulous,’ but I’m not going anywhere! 🍑” she wrote, captioning a video of her dancing to her 2012 song and catchphrase.

Moore, 53, has been a vibrant presence on the show since season 5. She married New York chef Marc Daly in 2017 and had a child with him but their relationship quickly soured. After three years of litigation, she and Daly finally completed their divorce in December 2023.

A source told People magazine the reality show will finally return to production in May after a delay.

Bravo has not announced the full cast. There is an expectation new faces will show up.

In the meantime, departures have happened piecemeal.

Kandi Burruss, who joined the show season two, announced her departure in February. Andy Cohen on his Sirius/XM channel the same month said Sanya Richards-Ross, who lasted two seasons, was out. And Marlo Hampton, a regular presence on the show for more than a decade, told People in February that she was not coming back either.

Porsha Williams, who was on the show from seasons 5 to 13 also said she was coming back. In February, she filed for divorce from entrepreneur Simon Guobadia just 15 months after getting married.

This leaves two season 15 cast members whose status has remained up in the air: Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora. Whitfield was an original housewife in 2008 and has been on and off the show multiple times. Sidora joined the cast season 13.

