Kenya Moore confirms return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 16

A source told People magazine the reality show will finally return to production in May after a delay.

Bravo has not announced the full cast. There is an expectation new faces will show up.

In the meantime, departures have happened piecemeal.

Kandi Burruss, who joined the show season two, announced her departure in February. Andy Cohen on his Sirius/XM channel the same month said Sanya Richards-Ross, who lasted two seasons, was out. And Marlo Hampton, a regular presence on the show for more than a decade, told People in February that she was not coming back either.

Porsha Williams, who was on the show from seasons 5 to 13 also said she was coming back. In February, she filed for divorce from entrepreneur Simon Guobadia just 15 months after getting married.

This leaves two season 15 cast members whose status has remained up in the air: Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora. Whitfield was an original housewife in 2008 and has been on and off the show multiple times. Sidora joined the cast season 13.