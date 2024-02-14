She’s back! Porsha Williams Guobadia returns to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Porsha Williams Guobadia is returning to familiar turf: Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
The 42-year-old actress and reality star, who added her husband Simon Guobadia’s last name after they got married in late 2022, took two seasons off but has committed to coming back season 16, according to Bravo.
This news came a little more than a week after her former “Housewives” cast mate Kandi Burruss decided to leave after 14 seasons as the network ponders how to revamp the show following a lackluster season 15.
Guobadia was on the show from seasons 5 to 13, most of that time in a full-time role.
She was also given a talent deal with NBCUniversal to partner on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”
“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”
Guobadia was a familiar and steady presence on the show over nearly a decade. She was seen early on as a bit of a naif in a bad marriage, famously thinking the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad. But as the granddaughter of Atlanta civil rights legend Hosea Williams, she blossomed into a social justice warrior during the George Floyd protests of 2020.
