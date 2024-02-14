She’s back! Porsha Williams Guobadia returns to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Guobadia was on the show from seasons 5 to 13, most of that time in a full-time role.

She was also given a talent deal with NBCUniversal to partner on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

Guobadia was a familiar and steady presence on the show over nearly a decade. She was seen early on as a bit of a naif in a bad marriage, famously thinking the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad. But as the granddaughter of Atlanta civil rights legend Hosea Williams, she blossomed into a social justice warrior during the George Floyd protests of 2020.