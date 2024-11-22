Georgia Entertainment Scene
‘Dateline’ covers Atlanta entrepreneur Lance Herndon’s 1996 murder case

The high profile criminal investigation has been covered on multiple true crime shows.
"Dateline' on NBC will air a look at the 1996 murder of Atlanta entrepreneur Lance Herndon (right) on Nov. 22, 2024. Herndon's son Harrison (left) is among those interviewed by "Dateline." NBC/AJC file photo

NBC’s “Dateline” is putting the spotlight on the high profile 1996 murder case of Atlanta entrepreneur Lance Herndon on Nov. 22.

Herndon had run a successful IT consulting firm with clients like BellSouth, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. He collected fancy cars, flew planes and traveled the world. But in August 1996, he was bludgeoned to death in his own bed in his Roswell home.

His business had been slipping and he was in debt so investigators first considered a jealous business rival or debt collector might have killed him. But he also had plenty of women in his life and the way he was killed pointed to someone who knew him intimately. Atlanta mayor Bill Campbell, who was friends with Herndon, offered a $12,000 reward to someone who could point to the killer.

ExploreCourt TV's 'Someone They Knew' hosted by Tamron Hall tackles Lance Herndon case in 2022
ExploreOxygen's "The Real Murders of Atlanta" covered the Lance Herndon case as well in 2022

After many twists and turns, the police arrested one of Herndon’s girlfriends, Dionne Baugh, as the culprit.

NBC’s Andrea Canning interviewed Herndon’s son Harrison, a close friend, a former employee, former executive district attorney in Fulton County Clint Rucker, retired Roswell police officer Tommy Williams and “Sinister” podcaster Ericka Bozeman.

The case is well chronicled. In 2022, both Court TV’s “Someone They Knew” and Oxygen’s “The Real Murders of Atlanta” aired episodes on the case. Rucker dutifully showed up to talk about the case for all three shows.

In 2023, BET+ also released an original scripted movie “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy” starring Taye Diggs.

ExploreTaye Diggs stars in a 2023 BET+ movie based on the Lance Herndon murder case

IF YOU WATCH

“Dateline NBC”

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 on NBC, available on Peacock the next day

