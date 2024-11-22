‘Dateline’ covers Atlanta entrepreneur Lance Herndon’s 1996 murder case

NBC’s “Dateline” is putting the spotlight on the high profile 1996 murder case of Atlanta entrepreneur Lance Herndon on Nov. 22.

Herndon had run a successful IT consulting firm with clients like BellSouth, Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. He collected fancy cars, flew planes and traveled the world. But in August 1996, he was bludgeoned to death in his own bed in his Roswell home.

His business had been slipping and he was in debt so investigators first considered a jealous business rival or debt collector might have killed him. But he also had plenty of women in his life and the way he was killed pointed to someone who knew him intimately. Atlanta mayor Bill Campbell, who was friends with Herndon, offered a $12,000 reward to someone who could point to the killer.