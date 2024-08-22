Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina

The movie’s premise is simple. It’s 2030 and times are tough. There’s a California lottery where someone wins a huge prize as long as they survive the night. Whoever kills that person wins the money instead. (This is California so there is one rule: no guns!).

Katie Kim (Awkwafina) wins $3.6 billion and is chased by hordes of wannabe billionaires with knifes and axes and other weapons. John Cena, who specializes in “protecting” lottery winners for a 10% cut, saves her life numerous times. Liu plays a rival to Cena who does the same thing for a 30% cut but has far more staff and means to keep her alive.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tracked down most of the locations in metro Atlanta.

The first obvious Atlanta scene is on Ted Turner Ave. not far from State Farm Arena. A bunch of bikers are chasing Cena and Awkwafina, who is just discovering why she’s being chased because she applied to the lottery accidentally. (Don’t ask.) An Enterprise Rent-a-Car gives away the location.

The chase continues into a building that is part of Collier Metals in Mechanicsville 1.3 miles south of the Enterprise. It’s the same location “The Walking Dead” used for Terminus season five a decade ago.

The next set piece is when police officers arrive but aren’t actually there to help Awkwafina’s character Katie and she and Noel run away. It’s in the Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood off Fairlie Street, which has been used frequently in films.

Later, Katie ends up on what vaguely resembles Hollywood Boulevard not far from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre but is actually Peachtree Street just south of Five Points. A shot of C&S Beauty Supply is the give away. Empty storefronts were turned into a strip club called Starlets, Academy Accessories gift shop and the Fameland Waxwork Museum, which appears to be a third-rate version of Madame Tussaud’s. Leslie David Baker of “The Office” fame plays the entrance ticket taker.

Google Maps reveals what the exterior of the Fameland Waxwork Museum looks like when it’s not dressed up.

After Katie escapes the clutches of her AIRBNB host and a bunch of tourists, Cena’s character Noel picks her up again and they end up going up West Peachtree, passing 3rd Street and SouthState Bank.

Machine Gun Kelly plays a goofy version of himself. Katie and Noel seek out his panic room at his ritzy mansion, which is actually based in Buckhead.

In desperation, Noel calls in a rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu) to help Katie out. Lewis’ headquarters is actually JAS Worldwide freight forwarding in Sandy Springs. Those palm trees are CGI additions.

The final 15 minutes features a climactic scene inside the Atlanta Civic Center, which has been empty for years. It was once a common place for concerts and other events. The city of Atlanta is planning to take the entire property space and turn it into mixed used development with hopes to renovate and upgrade the auditorium.

In addition, folks who used to watch CBS46 from 2015 to 2019 will recognize Sharon Reed, a former evening anchor there, early in the film: She has also appeared in Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Disney’s “Fantasy Football” and Starz’ “P-Valley.”

