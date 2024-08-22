Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina

Georgia Entertainment Scene

Remember the Atlanta Civic Center? It’s the spot for a key finale scene.
The film "Jackpot!" on Amazon Prime stars Simu Liu, Awkawfina and John Cena. This scene was shot at JAS Worldwide freight forwarding in Sandy Springs. AMAZON PRIME

The film "Jackpot!" on Amazon Prime stars Simu Liu, Awkawfina and John Cena. This scene was shot at JAS Worldwide freight forwarding in Sandy Springs. AMAZON PRIME
Amazon Prime’s latest movie “Jackpot” starring John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu is set in Los Angeles but uses Atlanta for most of the movie.

Keen-eyed locals will be able to ascertain buildings in the background such as Truist Plaza and the downtown Hilton.

Cena, during a sequence of alternative takes and bloopers while the credits roll, even quips, “You ever notice that Los Angeles really looks like Atlanta sometimes?” as he and Awkwafina drive past the Fulton County Courthouse on Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta.

The movie’s premise is simple. It’s 2030 and times are tough. There’s a California lottery where someone wins a huge prize as long as they survive the night. Whoever kills that person wins the money instead. (This is California so there is one rule: no guns!).

Katie Kim (Awkwafina) wins $3.6 billion and is chased by hordes of wannabe billionaires with knifes and axes and other weapons. John Cena, who specializes in “protecting” lottery winners for a 10% cut, saves her life numerous times. Liu plays a rival to Cena who does the same thing for a 30% cut but has far more staff and means to keep her alive.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tracked down most of the locations in metro Atlanta.

The first obvious Atlanta scene is on Ted Turner Ave. not far from State Farm Arena. A bunch of bikers are chasing Cena and Awkwafina, who is just discovering why she’s being chased because she applied to the lottery accidentally. (Don’t ask.) An Enterprise Rent-a-Car gives away the location.

This early chase scene in "Jackpot!" is on Ted Turner Ave. by an Enterprise rental spot. AMAZON SCREENSHOT

The chase continues into a building that is part of Collier Metals in Mechanicsville 1.3 miles south of the Enterprise. It’s the same location “The Walking Dead” used for Terminus season five a decade ago.

Collier Metals in Mechanicsville is used for a chase scene in Amazon's "Jackpot!" out August 15, 2024. AMAZON SCREENSHOT

The next set piece is when police officers arrive but aren’t actually there to help Awkwafina’s character Katie and she and Noel run away. It’s in the Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood off Fairlie Street, which has been used frequently in films.

This alleyway used in "Jackpot!" is close to the Fairlie Poplar neighborhood. AMAZON SCREENSHOT

Later, Katie ends up on what vaguely resembles Hollywood Boulevard not far from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre but is actually Peachtree Street just south of Five Points. A shot of C&S Beauty Supply is the give away. Empty storefronts were turned into a strip club called Starlets, Academy Accessories gift shop and the Fameland Waxwork Museum, which appears to be a third-rate version of Madame Tussaud’s. Leslie David Baker of “The Office” fame plays the entrance ticket taker.

The Amazon "Jackpot!" film features Peachtree Street south of Five Points. AMAZON/GOOGLE

Amazon's "Jackpot!" turned Peachtree Street just south of Five Points into a fake Hollywood Blvd. with a wax museum, a strip club and a gift shop. AMAZON

Google Maps reveals what the exterior of the Fameland Waxwork Museum looks like when it’s not dressed up.

Amazon's "Jackpot!" used this empty storefront for a wax museum and gift shop in the movie. AMAZON

After Katie escapes the clutches of her AIRBNB host and a bunch of tourists, Cena’s character Noel picks her up again and they end up going up West Peachtree, passing 3rd Street and SouthState Bank.

"Jackpot!" on Amazon includes a scene on West Peachtree Street and 3rd Street. AMAZON

Machine Gun Kelly plays a goofy version of himself. Katie and Noel seek out his panic room at his ritzy mansion, which is actually based in Buckhead.

"Jackpot!" on Amazon features a Buckhead mansion masquerading as Machine Gun Kelly's home in Beverly Hills. AMAZON

In desperation, Noel calls in a rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu) to help Katie out. Lewis’ headquarters is actually JAS Worldwide freight forwarding in Sandy Springs. Those palm trees are CGI additions.

"Jackpot!" on Amazon features JOS Worldwide freight forwarding in Sandy Springs. AMAZON

The exterior of Jas Worldwide freight forwarding from its own website, minus the CGI palm trees show in Amazon's "Jackpot!" JAS WORLDWIDE

The final 15 minutes features a climactic scene inside the Atlanta Civic Center, which has been empty for years. It was once a common place for concerts and other events. The city of Atlanta is planning to take the entire property space and turn it into mixed used development with hopes to renovate and upgrade the auditorium.

The Atlanta Civic Center is used for a climactic scene where Simon Liu's character has kidnapped John Cena's Noel. AMAZON

The interior of the Atlanta Civic Center was used for a climactic scene in the movie "Jackpot!" on Amazon. AMAZON

In addition, folks who used to watch CBS46 from 2015 to 2019 will recognize Sharon Reed, a former evening anchor there, early in the film: She has also appeared in Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Disney’s “Fantasy Football” and Starz’ “P-Valley.”

Former CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed plays an anchor in the film "Jackpot!" on Amazon out August 15, 2024. AMAZON SCREENSHOT

