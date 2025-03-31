'Coyote vs. Acme' finds a new home after being shelved by Warner Bros.

NEW YORK (AP) — For once, things are working out for Wile E. Coyote.

After being shelved by Warner Bros. in 2023, the Looney Tunes film “Coyote vs. Acme” has found a new home. Ketchup Entertainment announced Monday that it acquired worldwide distribution rights to the film for an undisclosed sum.

The deal gives new life to one of the three fully completed films that Warner Bros. elected to take a tax write-off on rather than release. The tactic, which followed a change in leadership at Warner Bros. coming out of the pandemic, was widely disparaged by creatives and fans, alike. The other two shelved movies — the $90 million DC Studios production "Batgirl" and the animated "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" — remain unreleased.