From food to Build-A-Bear, here are 7 Leap Day deals around Atlanta

Build-A-Bear

The popular teddy bear chain is offering a deal for those born on Leap Day.

“Individuals celebrating their Leap Day birthdays — this year falling on Thursday, February 29 — are invited to visit any participating Build-A-Bear Workshop to build a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of $4,” Build-A-Bear said in a press release.

The limited-time promotion is known as the “Pay Your Age” offer and is a signature “celeBEARation” of Build-A-Bear.

Staples

If you plan on going on an international excursion, you might want to stop by Staples. For Leap Day, they’re offering free passport photos in-store.

Be one of the first 29,000 people to head to Staples for a free passport photo by using a coupon available in the store’s app. Passport photos at Staples usually cost $17.99. To get the deal, sign up for free as a Staples rewards member here.

Explore Top 3 healthiest and unhealthiest Girl Scout cookies

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regular priced dozen.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

This deal is available in-store and via the Krispy Kreme app by using LEAPDAY at checkout — with a limit to two per guest in-store and drive-thru and one online for pickup and delivery.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is offering up a medium hot or iced coffee for just 29 cents with any purchase at the bakery-cafe. The deal is available only for Paris Baguette Rewards members. Join Paris Baguette Rewards here.

For a location near you, click here.

Dunkin’

Enjoy a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for just $2 via the Dunkin’ app. The offer is available only to Dunkin’ Rewards members. Join Dunkin’ Rewards here.

Plus, Dunkin’ Rewards members will receive 4x the points on all app purchases on Leap Day.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is teaming up with Cinnabon for an extra treat this year.

“Customers can score a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy’s during breakfast hours, while supplies last. No purchase necessary,” Wendy’s in a press release.

The offer is available for one per vehicle in the drive-thru or in-store.

Chiptole Mexican Grill

Chipotle is celebrating by offering customers free guacamole on digital orders placed exclusively on the Chipotle app by using the promo code EXTRA24 at checkout.

The giveaway is only available only to Chipotle Rewards members.

There are 365 days in a year, but it takes the Earth 365.242190 days to orbit the sun. According to Alexander Boxer, a data scientist, “that .242190 days to go around the sun is the entire reason why we have a leap year,” she told NPR.