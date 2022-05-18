Fringe Festival, Kettle Krush and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" tells the story of the legend's early life and career.

8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22. $34 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

This musical tells the story of the early life and career of the legendary Carole King.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

Continues Friday, May 20-Sunday, May 22. $15 for individual shows, $75-$120 for multi-show passes. 7 Stages, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta; The Marianna, 292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta, and Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 706-538-8811.

Watch a variety of performances including live theater, dance, puppetry, variety/cabaret, and more at three venues around Inman Park and Little Five Points.

Cobb

Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival

Watch colorful dragon boats race on Lake Allatoona.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Dallas Landing Park, Lake Allatoona 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth. 678-956-0062.

Watch colorful dragon boats race as teams raise money to support cancer patients and survivors in the community.

Kettle Krush 5K

7 a.m.-7:45 p.m. late registration, 8 a.m. race start. Saturday, May 21. $35. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

Join in this AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, score a T-shirt and raise money for The Salvation Army.

Yaarab Shrine Circus

Midway opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21; and noon on Sunday, May 22. Circus showtimes are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission $10 (includes circus), free for 10 and under. $5 parking. Ride tickets $1.25, $25 unlimited ride specials. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 404-872-5818.

Take the kids to see the circus, ride carnival rides, eat traditional fair food and see attractions.

DeKalb

Celebrating Ireland

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Adults (age 13-64) $24.95, seniors (65+) $23.95, children (3-12) $22.95 (free for members). Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Celebrate Ireland with traditional music, dance performances and instruction and activities.

Friends of Wesley Chapel Library Book Sale

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free admission. Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-286-6980.

Stock up on paperback books — you’ll get four for $1, plus a free book when you spend $3 or more — at the library’s sidewalk sale.

Birding for Beginners

Visit the Dunwoody Nature Center to learn how to spot and identify birds.

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. $10 (free for members). Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Stroll through Dunwoody Nature Center trails with Master Birder Rose Guerra as you learn how to spot and identify different birds. The program is for ages 13 and up, and some terrain is uneven or rocky. If you need binoculars, some are available to borrow from the center.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Pop Fest

3:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Attend an outdoor festival with music from four bands — Smith and Calvert, Weston T. Hine and the Palmettos, Cougar Sweat and BJ Wilbanks. The event raises funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The Producers

The Producers, a new wave and power pop band formed in the '80s, will perform in Alpharetta.

9 p.m. Friday, May 20. $30 general admission, several table sizes available at $40 per person. City Eats Kitchen courtyard, 210 South Main St., Suite A, Alpharetta. 470-782-EATS.

See a show featuring The Producers, an Atlanta new wave and power pop band formed in the ‘80s. The band toured with Cheap Trick and The Motels and had hits like “She Sheila” and “What She Does to Me.”

Paint the Town Festivities

Tent Sale: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, May 20. Milton Avenue Park (corner of Milton Avenue and Main Street), Alpharetta. Paint the Town: Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Opening reception: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta.

Paint the Town starts with a Wet Paint Tent Sale featuring small works and studies by participating artists and then showcases artists painting on location, as well as an opening reception with live music.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Great Strides 5K Walk

8:30 a.m. check-in, 9:30 a.m. walk. Saturday, May 21. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Walk in a 5K, enjoy DJ entertainment and let the kids participate in activities at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event.

Bridal Show and Pop-Up Shoppe

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free admission and parking. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Shop for wedding gowns and accessories, listen to music, let the kids play in bounce houses and more.

Community Health Fair

Head to Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross for free health screenings, information about community wellness activities and more.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free. Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross. 770-822-3197.

Get healthy with free screenings, learn about community wellness activities, visit with vendors and more.