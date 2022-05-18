Fringe Festival, Kettle Krush and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? You can take part in a 5K to help non-profits, watch colorful dragon boats race on Lake Allatoona or listen to live music from four bands at the Alpharetta Pop Fest.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Friday, May 20-Sunday, May 22. Free admission. Grant Park, 537 Park Ave., Atlanta. 404-981-5485.
This three-day multi-city outdoor event features music, art, wellness activities, food trucks, mobile healthcare units, COVID vaccines and the distribution of diapers and hygiene products.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Credit: From foxtheatre.org
8 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22. $34 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
This musical tells the story of the early life and career of the legendary Carole King.
Continues Friday, May 20-Sunday, May 22. $15 for individual shows, $75-$120 for multi-show passes. 7 Stages, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta; The Marianna, 292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta, and Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 706-538-8811.
Watch a variety of performances including live theater, dance, puppetry, variety/cabaret, and more at three venues around Inman Park and Little Five Points.
Cobb
Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival
Credit: From acworthdragonboatfest.com
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Dallas Landing Park, Lake Allatoona 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth. 678-956-0062.
Watch colorful dragon boats race as teams raise money to support cancer patients and survivors in the community.
7 a.m.-7:45 p.m. late registration, 8 a.m. race start. Saturday, May 21. $35. Marietta Square, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.
Join in this AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, score a T-shirt and raise money for The Salvation Army.
Midway opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21; and noon on Sunday, May 22. Circus showtimes are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission $10 (includes circus), free for 10 and under. $5 parking. Ride tickets $1.25, $25 unlimited ride specials. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 404-872-5818.
Take the kids to see the circus, ride carnival rides, eat traditional fair food and see attractions.
DeKalb
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Adults (age 13-64) $24.95, seniors (65+) $23.95, children (3-12) $22.95 (free for members). Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.
Celebrate Ireland with traditional music, dance performances and instruction and activities.
Friends of Wesley Chapel Library Book Sale
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free admission. Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-286-6980.
Stock up on paperback books — you’ll get four for $1, plus a free book when you spend $3 or more — at the library’s sidewalk sale.
Credit: From the Dunwoody Nature Center
8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. $10 (free for members). Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Stroll through Dunwoody Nature Center trails with Master Birder Rose Guerra as you learn how to spot and identify different birds. The program is for ages 13 and up, and some terrain is uneven or rocky. If you need binoculars, some are available to borrow from the center.
North Fulton
3:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.
Attend an outdoor festival with music from four bands — Smith and Calvert, Weston T. Hine and the Palmettos, Cougar Sweat and BJ Wilbanks. The event raises funds for Alzheimer’s research.
Credit: From freshtix.com
Credit: From freshtix.com
9 p.m. Friday, May 20. $30 general admission, several table sizes available at $40 per person. City Eats Kitchen courtyard, 210 South Main St., Suite A, Alpharetta. 470-782-EATS.
See a show featuring The Producers, an Atlanta new wave and power pop band formed in the ‘80s. The band toured with Cheap Trick and The Motels and had hits like “She Sheila” and “What She Does to Me.”
Tent Sale: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, May 20. Milton Avenue Park (corner of Milton Avenue and Main Street), Alpharetta. Paint the Town: Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Opening reception: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta.
Paint the Town starts with a Wet Paint Tent Sale featuring small works and studies by participating artists and then showcases artists painting on location, as well as an opening reception with live music.
Gwinnett
8:30 a.m. check-in, 9:30 a.m. walk. Saturday, May 21. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
Walk in a 5K, enjoy DJ entertainment and let the kids participate in activities at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free admission and parking. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.
Shop for wedding gowns and accessories, listen to music, let the kids play in bounce houses and more.
Credit: denisk999 - stock.adobe.com
Credit: denisk999 - stock.adobe.com
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Free. Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross. 770-822-3197.
Get healthy with free screenings, learn about community wellness activities, visit with vendors and more.
