Out there by definition, Atlanta Fringe Festival’s performers seek to connect

The festival conducts a lottery every year, choosing its roster for the hourlong shows in a random drawing. As a result, Fringe’s mix of local and national performers, who bring a variety of shows, is always a surprise.

“Another thing I really like about Fringe Festivals is that there are over 200 globally, so, once you start one, you’re plugged into this global circuit,” Brown said. “There are already artists that are looking for Fringe Festivals who want to go to new places. A lot of people have ties to Atlanta, but don’t live here, so Fringe gives them a reason to come to Atlanta. And while Fringe Festivals are global, they’re also extremely local. Every Fringe has its own vibe.”

Atlanta Fringe Festival organizers decided that their festival would prioritize the needs of theater makers.

“When we put it together, we decided to be an artist service organization,” Brown said. “We’re going to rent the venues. They’ll get them for performances. They’ll get most of their ticket sales and a professional staff to help them out. That way, they get to bring whatever content they want, put it up and see how it does. They have so much support to do the best possible show they can do. And that’s been our guiding star: What does the artist need? What do they want? And how can we make that happen? Every year, that’s been our first priority.”

This year’s festival, the first in-person one since 2019, includes solo storytellers, dancers, a folk singer and a traveling circus. The 2020 festival was audio-only, and the 2021 festival was audio and virtual.

Writer-performer Dani Herd, who has taken the stage with the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Write Club Atlanta, previously has served as a festival judge. This year, Herd is producing their own show about Spider-Man, nerd culture and gender identity. It’s called “gender euphoria: a story in three peters parker.”

Caption Dani Herd will present their solo piece "gender euphoria: a story in three peters parker" at Neighborhood Church. (Photo by Stacey Bode)

“‘I love Spider-Man’ is mostly what this piece is about, but not really,” Herd said. “It’s about a lot of things, I think, surprisingly. When I start writing something like this, in my head, I keep dismissing it as just funny because I’m going to make people at Fringe listen to me talk for 45 minutes about Spider-Man. But then, the nice voice in my head tells me to stop because it’s about way more than that.”

The show deals with how the heroism and decency of Peter Parker influenced Herd to embrace the boyish, dorky, sweet personality they are. Herd calls the piece “flayingly personal, intimate and weird.”

Reflecting back on their time as a judge, they added, “The best part about Fringe is, like, running around Little Five for a weekend and potentially seeing the most vulnerable, beautiful, cut-your-heart-out stuff you’ve ever seen. Yeah, you’re in the back room at Wrecking Bar, but it doesn’t matter because the show’s so good. And it’s not like it gets to happen anywhere else in that way.”

Washington-based storyteller Flora Le is bringing her solo storytelling show, “Sadec 1965: A Love Story,” to the festival. It involves her six-week motorcycle trip across Vietnam with her father’s ashes.

Caption Flora Le will perform "Sadec 1965: A Love Story," about her six-week motorcycle trip across Vietnam with her father's ashes, at Neighborhood Church as part of Atlanta Fringe Festival.

The show has been described as “The Motorcycle Diaries” meets “Eat Pray Love.”

“This raw and vulnerable story is not for the faint of heart,” Le has written. “But the audience is guaranteed to be captivated.”

Doug Stewart, founder of Cirque Us, will bring “RagTag: A Circus in Stitches” to the festival from Walpole, Massachusetts. It was honored as Best Circus Show at the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Caption Cirque Us, a seven-member troupe from Walpole, Massachusetts, will perform "RagTag: A Circus in Stitches" at 7 Stages during Atlanta Fringe Festival.

“I’m an aerialist,” he said. “I do aerial rope and aerial strap. Our show has trapeze, contortionists, tightwire walkers, jugglers, acrobats, clowns, you name it. It’s a high-flying, knot-tying circus in stitches. We have a patchwork world that we create with our performers, so we’re all interconnected through yarn, strings, ropes and patches. We’re all sewn up and stitched together.”

Stewart said the seven-member troupe emphasizes audience connection and interaction.

“As opposed to these big shows performing in arenas for thousands where audiences don’t get a connection with the performers, our shows are very intimate and character-driven,” he said. “We tell stories. We tell jokes. And it’s all about the human connection. There’s something beautiful about circus. When you have people doing death-defying stunts onstage, you see the artistry and the hard work when you’re in a close space. I just really wanted to highlight that and bring it to as many people as possible.”

Caption ArtsATL logo

