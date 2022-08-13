ajc logo
Free family-friendly BeREGGAE fest returns to Piedmont Park this weekend

Vendors and stages are set up in Piedmont Park for this weekend's return of the free family-friendly BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution file photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival continues Saturday and Sunday in Piedmont Park, a free, family-friendly event including musical performances and kids’ activities.

Saturday morning’s agenda included a 5K run or walk through the park and down the Beltline. “Old school” Saturday morning cartoons were also being screened in the meadow area, with street magicians and face painters on hand.

The rest of Saturday revolves around a musical lineup with DJs and live music. The “Tropic Summer” series, on and off during the afternoon and into the evening, will be headlined by reggae artist Chi Ching Ching.

The festival ends at 11 p.m. Saturday and begins again Sunday at 11 a.m. The musical lineup Sunday kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

Latin jazz musician Tito Puente Jr. is scheduled to take the stage Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Atlanta native CeeLo Green has an 8 p.m. set time and reggae artist Wayne Wonder will end the festival with a 9 p.m. set.

Stages and vendors are set up in the park’s southern Oak Hill and Meadow areas along 10th Street.

The festival, established nine years ago, is the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Hand Over Fist Foundation, which supports programs to educate and economically empower Black families.

Previously called Atlanta Reggae in the Park, it started as a block party-style gathering to celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture, according to the festival website.

“Now, Atlanta Reggae in the Park has evolved into the BeREGGAE Diaspora Music & Arts Festival, a living expression of the creativity, ingenuity, business acumen, pain, struggle, passion and spirit of our diaspora culture,” the website says. “A unique, premium music and arts festival that centers the mental, spiritual, physical and emotional wellness of Black families.”

