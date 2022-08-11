ajc logo
X

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Combined ShapeCaption
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? You’ll find festivals devoted to reggae as well as beer, or you might want to take a break from all the back-to-school hubbub at Dunwoody’s Groovin’ on the Green.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival

Combined ShapeCaption
Head to Piedmont Park for three days of reggae music.

Credit: From atlreggaeinthepark.com

Head to Piedmont Park for three days of reggae music.

Credit: From atlreggaeinthepark.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Head to Piedmont Park for three days of reggae music.

Credit: From atlreggaeinthepark.com

Credit: From atlreggaeinthepark.com

10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy three days of music from artists including Wayne Wonder, Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green. The festival is family-friendly and features fun for kids, including Saturday morning cartoons in the meadow and face painting.

Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

Noon-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $35-$60. The Eastern, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy your choice of more than 50 wines and a small beer selection. Entertainment includes live music and DJ Qtip.

“The Incredible Book Eating Boy”

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Adults $15, children 6-17 $10, children 3-5 $5, children 2 and under admitted free. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.

Based on the book of the same name, this musical tells the story of Henry, a boy who eats books and finds he’s literally bitten off more than he can chew.

Cobb

ATL Brew Fest

Combined ShapeCaption
Sample your choice of over 100 local beers at ATL Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta

Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

Sample your choice of over 100 local beers at ATL Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta

Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

Combined ShapeCaption
Sample your choice of over 100 local beers at ATL Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta

Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $40 general admission, $70 VIP. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Sample your choice of over 100 local beers, listen to live music, enjoy games and giveaways, and more.

Jukebox Giants: Motown and More

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $20-$35. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch a song and dance musical review featuring the most popular hits of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70. Arrive 30 minutes early if you’d like to see a live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Toast to Adventure

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $50. Camp Timber Ridge, 5540 N. Allen Road SE, Mableton. 800-771-1139.

Enjoy a fun evening at camp with Girl Scout cookies, wine, a fundraising auction, Girl Scout-themed activities, food trucks and live music. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

DeKalb

Groovin’ on the Green Back to School Bash

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Take a back-to-school break with music from the Josh Gilbert Band and treats and beverages from food trucks.

The Pin-Up Girls

Combined ShapeCaption
Enjoy songs inspired from letters home from our troops overseas at the Pin-Up Girls’ show at the ART Station.

Credit: From artstation.org

Enjoy songs inspired from letters home from our troops overseas at the Pin-Up Girls’ show at the ART Station.

Credit: From artstation.org

Combined ShapeCaption
Enjoy songs inspired from letters home from our troops overseas at the Pin-Up Girls’ show at the ART Station.

Credit: From artstation.org

Credit: From artstation.org

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.

The Pin-Up Girls — inspired by letters home from our troops overseas — sing hits that range from The Andrews Sisters to hip-hop.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Free. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.

Browse and shop for local arts, crafts, jewelry and more while listening to live music.

North Fulton

Sundays on the River

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $24-$26. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket to enjoy music from Twisted Pine in a beautiful natural setting.

Summer Hydrangeas

Combined ShapeCaption
Learn how to paint beautiful hydrangea blooms and take your finished piece home with you.

Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

Learn how to paint beautiful hydrangea blooms and take your finished piece home with you.

Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Learn how to paint beautiful hydrangea blooms and take your finished piece home with you.

Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $38-$48. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Paint beautiful hydrangea blooms on canvas or a wood plank board to take home.

Movies at the Park: “The Croods: A New Age”

7 p.m. pre-show activities, movie starts at dusk, Friday, Aug. 12. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Show up early to take part in fun activities like face-painting, giveaways and an inflatable moonwalk. Then watch “The Croods: A New Age” on a giant inflatable screen.

Gwinnett

Fridays -N- Duluth

Combined ShapeCaption
Take an Art Walk, listen to music, buy treats from food trucks and more at Fridays-N-Duluth.

Credit: Dustin Grau

Take an Art Walk, listen to music, buy treats from food trucks and more at Fridays-N-Duluth.

Credit: Dustin Grau

Combined ShapeCaption
Take an Art Walk, listen to music, buy treats from food trucks and more at Fridays-N-Duluth.

Credit: Dustin Grau

Credit: Dustin Grau

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug 12. Downtown Duluth. Free admission. 770-476-3434.

Head to downtown Duluth for an Art Walk in Parsons Alley, food trucks, music, free caricatures and more.

Move Under the Stars: “Grease”

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.

Watch the popular film “Grease” outside at The Bowl amphitheater at Sugar Hill.

Kerwin Claiborne

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $29.50-$39.50. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross.

Laugh along with the comedy of Instagram star and social media personality Kerwin Clairorne, who’s also known for his stand-up routines.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice1h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fourth preseason practice
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
8h ago
‘All my childhood dreams came true’: Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
‘All my childhood dreams came true’: Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
Class 6A blog: Two-time champion Buford departs, private schools move in
5h ago
The Latest
Family life, and a long break, inform Lyle Lovett’s latest album
5h ago
Elvis show features ’68 special collaborator Don Randi
6h ago
Decatur Book Festival announces keynote speaker, author lineup
22h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
14h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
9h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top