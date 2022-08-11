BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Enjoy three days of music from artists including Wayne Wonder, Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green. The festival is family-friendly and features fun for kids, including Saturday morning cartoons in the meadow and face painting.

Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

Noon-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $35-$60. The Eastern, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy your choice of more than 50 wines and a small beer selection. Entertainment includes live music and DJ Qtip.

“The Incredible Book Eating Boy”

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Adults $15, children 6-17 $10, children 3-5 $5, children 2 and under admitted free. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.

Based on the book of the same name, this musical tells the story of Henry, a boy who eats books and finds he’s literally bitten off more than he can chew.

Cobb

ATL Brew Fest

Combined Shape Caption Sample your choice of over 100 local beers at ATL Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Sample your choice of over 100 local beers at ATL Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $40 general admission, $70 VIP. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Sample your choice of over 100 local beers, listen to live music, enjoy games and giveaways, and more.

Jukebox Giants: Motown and More

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $20-$35. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch a song and dance musical review featuring the most popular hits of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70. Arrive 30 minutes early if you’d like to see a live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Toast to Adventure

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $50. Camp Timber Ridge, 5540 N. Allen Road SE, Mableton. 800-771-1139.

Enjoy a fun evening at camp with Girl Scout cookies, wine, a fundraising auction, Girl Scout-themed activities, food trucks and live music. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

DeKalb

Groovin’ on the Green Back to School Bash

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Take a back-to-school break with music from the Josh Gilbert Band and treats and beverages from food trucks.

The Pin-Up Girls

Combined Shape Caption Enjoy songs inspired from letters home from our troops overseas at the Pin-Up Girls’ show at the ART Station. Credit: From artstation.org Credit: From artstation.org Combined Shape Caption Enjoy songs inspired from letters home from our troops overseas at the Pin-Up Girls’ show at the ART Station. Credit: From artstation.org Credit: From artstation.org

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.

The Pin-Up Girls — inspired by letters home from our troops overseas — sing hits that range from The Andrews Sisters to hip-hop.

Second Saturdays at Harmony Park

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Free. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.

Browse and shop for local arts, crafts, jewelry and more while listening to live music.

North Fulton

Sundays on the River

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $24-$26. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket to enjoy music from Twisted Pine in a beautiful natural setting.

Summer Hydrangeas

Combined Shape Caption Learn how to paint beautiful hydrangea blooms and take your finished piece home with you. Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Combined Shape Caption Learn how to paint beautiful hydrangea blooms and take your finished piece home with you. Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $38-$48. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Paint beautiful hydrangea blooms on canvas or a wood plank board to take home.

Movies at the Park: “The Croods: A New Age”

7 p.m. pre-show activities, movie starts at dusk, Friday, Aug. 12. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Show up early to take part in fun activities like face-painting, giveaways and an inflatable moonwalk. Then watch “The Croods: A New Age” on a giant inflatable screen.

Gwinnett

Fridays -N- Duluth

Combined Shape Caption Take an Art Walk, listen to music, buy treats from food trucks and more at Fridays-N-Duluth. Credit: Dustin Grau Credit: Dustin Grau Combined Shape Caption Take an Art Walk, listen to music, buy treats from food trucks and more at Fridays-N-Duluth. Credit: Dustin Grau Credit: Dustin Grau

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug 12. Downtown Duluth. Free admission. 770-476-3434.

Head to downtown Duluth for an Art Walk in Parsons Alley, food trucks, music, free caricatures and more.

Move Under the Stars: “Grease”

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.

Watch the popular film “Grease” outside at The Bowl amphitheater at Sugar Hill.

Kerwin Claiborne

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $29.50-$39.50. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross.

Laugh along with the comedy of Instagram star and social media personality Kerwin Clairorne, who’s also known for his stand-up routines.