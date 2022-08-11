BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? You’ll find festivals devoted to reggae as well as beer, or you might want to take a break from all the back-to-school hubbub at Dunwoody’s Groovin’ on the Green.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Credit: From atlreggaeinthepark.com
10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Free. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
Enjoy three days of music from artists including Wayne Wonder, Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green. The festival is family-friendly and features fun for kids, including Saturday morning cartoons in the meadow and face painting.
Noon-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $35-$60. The Eastern, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Enjoy your choice of more than 50 wines and a small beer selection. Entertainment includes live music and DJ Qtip.
“The Incredible Book Eating Boy”
5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Adults $15, children 6-17 $10, children 3-5 $5, children 2 and under admitted free. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.
Based on the book of the same name, this musical tells the story of Henry, a boy who eats books and finds he’s literally bitten off more than he can chew.
Cobb
Credit: From The Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page
3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $40 general admission, $70 VIP. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.
Sample your choice of over 100 local beers, listen to live music, enjoy games and giveaways, and more.
Jukebox Giants: Motown and More
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $20-$35. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
Watch a song and dance musical review featuring the most popular hits of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70. Arrive 30 minutes early if you’d like to see a live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $50. Camp Timber Ridge, 5540 N. Allen Road SE, Mableton. 800-771-1139.
Enjoy a fun evening at camp with Girl Scout cookies, wine, a fundraising auction, Girl Scout-themed activities, food trucks and live music. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.
DeKalb
Groovin’ on the Green Back to School Bash
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.
Take a back-to-school break with music from the Josh Gilbert Band and treats and beverages from food trucks.
Credit: From artstation.org
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.
The Pin-Up Girls — inspired by letters home from our troops overseas — sing hits that range from The Andrews Sisters to hip-hop.
Second Saturdays at Harmony Park
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Free. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.
Browse and shop for local arts, crafts, jewelry and more while listening to live music.
North Fulton
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $24-$26. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket to enjoy music from Twisted Pine in a beautiful natural setting.
Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $38-$48. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.
Paint beautiful hydrangea blooms on canvas or a wood plank board to take home.
Movies at the Park: “The Croods: A New Age”
7 p.m. pre-show activities, movie starts at dusk, Friday, Aug. 12. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.
Show up early to take part in fun activities like face-painting, giveaways and an inflatable moonwalk. Then watch “The Croods: A New Age” on a giant inflatable screen.
Gwinnett
Credit: Dustin Grau
Credit: Dustin Grau
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug 12. Downtown Duluth. Free admission. 770-476-3434.
Head to downtown Duluth for an Art Walk in Parsons Alley, food trucks, music, free caricatures and more.
Move Under the Stars: “Grease”
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Free. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.
Watch the popular film “Grease” outside at The Bowl amphitheater at Sugar Hill.
7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. $29.50-$39.50. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross.
Laugh along with the comedy of Instagram star and social media personality Kerwin Clairorne, who’s also known for his stand-up routines.
