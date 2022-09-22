Free and low-cost options for getting, and staying, fit

Committing to a workout plan can be challenging, but luckily there are several places throughout metro Atlanta that offer free classes or trial passes. Consider it a fitness and wellness test-drive. The following options offer a multitude of in-person and online classes. Best of all, almost all classes are complimentary; there’s also a class that is donation-based. For folks who prefer to create their own routine, there are two options for low-cost, easy-to-use gear for in-home workouts. If you’ve been postponing your fitness plan, let this list be the motivation to jumpstart your new fabulous body goals.
Local libraries. Libraries are rich with enrichment — from books to borrow to fitness and movement classes. For instance, the East Roswell Branch offers a yoga class to help participants learn fundamental yoga poses while the Roswell Branch hosts chair yoga to help round the week out with stretches. The Northeast/Spruill Oaks Branch in Johns Creek offers line dancing. Throughout the Fulton County Library System, visitors can partake in free in-person classes including the aforementioned as well as energy yoga and family yoga, which is open to children ages 3 to 7 accompanied by a parent. Free. Time and classes vary by branch. fulcolibrary.org.
BeltLine classes. The Atlanta Beltline offers a slew of in-person and virtual classes for folks looking to get a workout routine started or level up their current fitness plan. Almost all of the classes are free and recurring, so you can participate in as many as you please and attend as often as your schedule permits. Current classes include hip-hop fitness, yoga, aerobics, bike tours, Afro-Soca dance and a movement flow class set to Christian contemporary, Christian hip-hop and gospel music called God and Flow on the Atlanta Beltline. Additionally, informative videos and articles are posted on the site to help newcomers, and those who need inspiration, get started. Classes are scheduled until the end of the year which makes it easier to commit to long-term goals. Times and locations vary. beltline.org.
Weekly workout. Breathe in and out with friends or make new ones during a sun salutation workout at Avalon featuring yoga, barre and Pilates. The three activities, dubbed AvalOM, come with a bonus: pick up a punch card from concierge, attend five classes and receive an exclusive AvalOM water bottle or fitness band. Free. Wednesdays, now through Oct. 26, weather permitting. The Plaza, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.
Multiple locations. Challenge yourself with classes such as rowing, cardio and strength training at Orangetheory Fitness, which has multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. Certified coaches guide participants through heart-based interval training to help boost metabolism, burn fat and burn more calories. Register online for a free class. orangetheory.com
Online classes. Pilot a fitness routine from the comfort of your home with over 5,000 daily live and on-demand classes from Glo, which offers a free seven-day trial. Workouts can be customized by areas to focus on including flexibility, meditation, back care, women’s health, emotional health and recovery, postnatal and more. Guests can also choose the type of instruction they prefer from trainers who are playful, motivating or offer non-traditional movements and instructions. Class lengths range from 2-90 minutes, which makes committing easier. glo.com.
Donation-based Pilates. Curvy women’s health coach and fitness trainer Lindsay Wenndt (lindsaywenndt.com) hosts a body-positive, donation-based Pilates class in the Garden Room at Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens. Participants should bring a water bottle plus a yoga mat, thick fitness mat or towel since most exercises are done on the floor. Abdominal, hip and back exercises that lengthen, strengthen and stabilize will be practiced and no experience is required. Call to confirm; when the room is rented out for private events, the Pilates class will be postponed. Participants can pay what they can afford. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com.
Pick your class. A team of more than a dozen fitness trainers and group exercise instructors host a variety of levels and classes such as Zumba, hip-hop, yoga and more at Clarity. In The Zone – Strength and Cardio, for example, is a fast-paced class that may include circuit, HIIT and strength-based workouts but don’t let the description be a deterrent; this class and others can be modified so participants feel comfortable working out at their own pace. Classes can be booked online and non-members can register for a free class. 1 W. Court Square, Decatur. 216-245-3965, clarityfitness.com.
Hand weights. Tone and strengthen arms, chest, shoulders, glutes and more using hand weights with hexagon-shaped heads to prevent rolling. Available at Target, each weight features durable, easy-to-hold Neoprene, a non-slip inlaid texture, for a better grip. Eight weights are color-coded by size, from two to 15 pounds and sold as individual units. Prices vary. target.com.
Starter pack. Create an at-home workout routine with budget-friendly equipment like the Powerpack Fitness Bundle from POWERHANDZ. The compact kit includes latex resistance bands which help tone and strengthen the body; a pair of sliding discs that can be used for everything from sliding push-ups to lunges to lengthening and strengthening all the major muscle groups; and a drawstring bag for storage. This package is also great for people on the go since it’s easy to pack in an overnight bag or suitcase. $18.99. powerhandz.com.
