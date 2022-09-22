Free and low-cost options for getting, and staying, fit

Weekly workout. Breathe in and out with friends or make new ones during a sun salutation workout at Avalon featuring yoga, barre and Pilates. The three activities, dubbed AvalOM, come with a bonus: pick up a punch card from concierge, attend five classes and receive an exclusive AvalOM water bottle or fitness band. Free. Wednesdays, now through Oct. 26, weather permitting. The Plaza, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Orangetheory Fitness Credit: Courtesy of Orangetheory Fitness

Multiple locations. Challenge yourself with classes such as rowing, cardio and strength training at Orangetheory Fitness, which has multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. Certified coaches guide participants through heart-based interval training to help boost metabolism, burn fat and burn more calories. Register online for a free class. orangetheory.com

Online classes. Pilot a fitness routine from the comfort of your home with over 5,000 daily live and on-demand classes from Glo, which offers a free seven-day trial. Workouts can be customized by areas to focus on including flexibility, meditation, back care, women’s health, emotional health and recovery, postnatal and more. Guests can also choose the type of instruction they prefer from trainers who are playful, motivating or offer non-traditional movements and instructions. Class lengths range from 2-90 minutes, which makes committing easier. glo.com.

Donation-based Pilates. Curvy women’s health coach and fitness trainer Lindsay Wenndt (lindsaywenndt.com) hosts a body-positive, donation-based Pilates class in the Garden Room at Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens. Participants should bring a water bottle plus a yoga mat, thick fitness mat or towel since most exercises are done on the floor. Abdominal, hip and back exercises that lengthen, strengthen and stabilize will be practiced and no experience is required. Call to confirm; when the room is rented out for private events, the Pilates class will be postponed. Participants can pay what they can afford. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com.

Credit: Aaron Schorch, courtesy of Cognitive Design Credit: Aaron Schorch, courtesy of Cognitive Design

Pick your class. A team of more than a dozen fitness trainers and group exercise instructors host a variety of levels and classes such as Zumba, hip-hop, yoga and more at Clarity. In The Zone – Strength and Cardio, for example, is a fast-paced class that may include circuit, HIIT and strength-based workouts but don’t let the description be a deterrent; this class and others can be modified so participants feel comfortable working out at their own pace. Classes can be booked online and non-members can register for a free class. 1 W. Court Square, Decatur. 216-245-3965, clarityfitness.com.

Hand weights. Tone and strengthen arms, chest, shoulders, glutes and more using hand weights with hexagon-shaped heads to prevent rolling. Available at Target, each weight features durable, easy-to-hold Neoprene, a non-slip inlaid texture, for a better grip. Eight weights are color-coded by size, from two to 15 pounds and sold as individual units. Prices vary. target.com.

Credit: Courtesy of POWERHANDZ Credit: Courtesy of POWERHANDZ

Starter pack. Create an at-home workout routine with budget-friendly equipment like the Powerpack Fitness Bundle from POWERHANDZ. The compact kit includes latex resistance bands which help tone and strengthen the body; a pair of sliding discs that can be used for everything from sliding push-ups to lunges to lengthening and strengthening all the major muscle groups; and a drawstring bag for storage. This package is also great for people on the go since it’s easy to pack in an overnight bag or suitcase. $18.99. powerhandz.com.