For photography followers, here are recommended current and upcoming shows

Now through Oct. 31

“Sarah Hobbs: Experiments in Utopia” at Swan Coach House Gallery. “Utopian spaces” inspired by bunkers, cults, social media and other spaces of alternate reality. Free.

Now through Nov. 2

“If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future” at African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta. Works from Nando’s collection of South African art, featuring Zanele Muholi, Berni Searle and other A-list photographers. Tickets: call for prices.

Now through Nov. 9

“Eyes on Atlanta: Contemporary Latinx Photography” at Atlanta Photography Group. Part of APG’s micro-exhibition series — curator Horacio Arias-Rodriguez’s critical look at contemporary practice. Free.

“Aimee McCrory: Roller Coaster/Scenes from a Marriage” at Atlanta Photography Group. A pseudo-documentary exploring the challenges of lives lived together. Free.

Now through Dec. 1

“Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space” at the High Museum. A solo exhibition from a young Atlanta-born photographer best known as one of the youngest photographers to shoot the cover of Vogue magazine. Tickets: $23.50.

Now through Dec. 7

“Ming Smith: Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art. A solo exhibition by a New York-based artist who was one of the pioneers of experimental photography of the 1960s, ‘70s and beyond. Free.

Now through Dec. 13

“Free as They Want to Be: Artists Committed to Memory” at Clark Atlanta University Art Museum. An expansive look at Black artists who used photography to envision the past and reframe the future. Free ($3 suggested donation).

Now through Dec. 20

Michael Stipe: “Even the birds gave pause” at Jackson Fine Art. Slice-of-life portraits by the R.E.M. frontman. Free.

“Angela West and John Chiara: In Conversation” at Jackson Fine Art. Two photographers with complementary takes on the landscape. Free.

Now through Dec. 21

Sheila Pree Bright: “breathe.” At Woodruff Library on the Emory University Campus. Bright takes on history by focusing on Georgia landscape spaces that were sites of important Civil Rights events. Free.

“Matt Eich: We, the Free” at ACP Project Lab. A distillation of the photographer’s vast, 13-year project documenting the conditions of life under late capitalism. Free.

Now through Jan. 5

“Kelli Connell: Pictures for Charis” at the High Museum. Connell’s reexamination of the relationship between photographer Edward Weston and model, artist, muse Charis Wilson. Tickets: $23.50.

Nov. 23 through Jan. 11

Stephanie Dowda DeMer’s “Small Suns” at Whitespace. DeMer presents a reflection on nature and a “metaphysical guide for living and losing.” Free.

Now through March

“JerusaLENS: The World Photographs Jerusalem” at the Breman. 95 photos capturing the historical, religious and cultural significance of Jerusalem for the past 70 years. Tickets: $12, with discounts available.

