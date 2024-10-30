Things to Do
Things to Do

For photography followers, here are recommended current and upcoming shows

Aimee McCrory from "Roller Coaster/Scenes from a Marriage" at Atlanta Photography Group.

Photo by Aimee McCrory

Photo by Aimee McCrory

Aimee McCrory from "Roller Coaster/Scenes from a Marriage" at Atlanta Photography Group. (Photo by Aimee McCrory)
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Now showing

“David Clifton-Strawn’s Ecce Homo” at Alan Avery Art Company. A rethink of traditional portraiture through an LGBTQ+ lens. Free.

Sarah Hobbs, "Romanticizing Your Life" at Swan Coach House Gallery.

Photo courtesy of Swan Coach House Gallery

icon to expand image

Photo courtesy of Swan Coach House Gallery

Now through Oct. 31

“Sarah Hobbs: Experiments in Utopia” at Swan Coach House Gallery. “Utopian spaces” inspired by bunkers, cults, social media and other spaces of alternate reality. Free.

Now through Nov. 2

“If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future” at African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta. Works from Nando’s collection of South African art, featuring Zanele Muholi, Berni Searle and other A-list photographers. Tickets: call for prices.

Now through Nov. 9

“Eyes on Atlanta: Contemporary Latinx Photography” at Atlanta Photography Group. Part of APG’s micro-exhibition series — curator Horacio Arias-Rodriguez’s critical look at contemporary practice. Free.

“Aimee McCrory: Roller Coaster/Scenes from a Marriage” at Atlanta Photography Group. A pseudo-documentary exploring the challenges of lives lived together. Free.

Now through Dec. 1

“Tyler Mitchell: Idyllic Space” at the High Museum. A solo exhibition from a young Atlanta-born photographer best known as one of the youngest photographers to shoot the cover of Vogue magazine. Tickets: $23.50.

Ming Smith, "Grace Jones at Cinandre, 1974" at at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art.

Photo courtesy of Ming Smith Studio

icon to expand image

Photo courtesy of Ming Smith Studio

Now through Dec. 7

“Ming Smith: Feeling the Future” at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art. A solo exhibition by a New York-based artist who was one of the pioneers of experimental photography of the 1960s, ‘70s and beyond. Free.

Now through Dec. 13

“Free as They Want to Be: Artists Committed to Memory” at Clark Atlanta University Art Museum. An expansive look at Black artists who used photography to envision the past and reframe the future. Free ($3 suggested donation).

Now through Dec. 20

Michael Stipe: “Even the birds gave pause” at Jackson Fine Art. Slice-of-life portraits by the R.E.M. frontman. Free.

Angela West, "You’ll Have New Septembers," 2024, at Jackson Fine Art.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Fine Art

icon to expand image

Photo courtesy of Jackson Fine Art

“Angela West and John Chiara: In Conversation” at Jackson Fine Art. Two photographers with complementary takes on the landscape. Free.

Now through Dec. 21

Sheila Pree Bright: “breathe.” At Woodruff Library on the Emory University Campus. Bright takes on history by focusing on Georgia landscape spaces that were sites of important Civil Rights events. Free.

“Matt Eich: We, the Free” at ACP Project Lab. A distillation of the photographer’s vast, 13-year project documenting the conditions of life under late capitalism. Free.

Now through Jan. 5

“Kelli Connell: Pictures for Charis” at the High Museum. Connell’s reexamination of the relationship between photographer Edward Weston and model, artist, muse Charis Wilson. Tickets: $23.50.

Nov. 23 through Jan. 11

Stephanie Dowda DeMer’s “Small Suns” at Whitespace. DeMer presents a reflection on nature and a “metaphysical guide for living and losing.” Free.

Dalia Rajuan's photograph of a pedestrian in the Old City is included in the exhibit "JerusaLENS" at the Breman.

Photo courtesy of the Breman

icon to expand image

Photo courtesy of the Breman

Now through March

“JerusaLENS: The World Photographs Jerusalem” at the Breman. 95 photos capturing the historical, religious and cultural significance of Jerusalem for the past 70 years. Tickets: $12, with discounts available.

ArtsATL logo

ArtsATL

icon to expand image

ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL staff
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Photo courtesy of Tori Tinsley and Temporary Art Center

Review: Artist-run ‘… an Atlanta Biennial …’ sets new standard for the city
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline
Placeholder Image

Photo by Sam Bentley

‘ICONoclasts’ explained: How to read a lush new public artwork
Placeholder Image

AP

A New Zealand city waves goodbye to its giant hand sculpture that many came to love1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Photo by Diwang Valdez

Dust-to-Digital continues to make historical music vital to the present1h ago
You don’t have to know beans to enjoy these chili cook-offs1h ago
A MONICA MOMENT
Make a plan to vote, then work to find common ground1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB