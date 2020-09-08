Three ways to get restaurant-quality meat at home

Fresh cut bison and beef from Ted’s Butcher Shoppe

Fresh (never frozen) bison and beef, in the form of hand-cut steaks and premium ground meat, delivered to you within a day of ordering — that’s the promise of Ted’s Butcher Shoppe, coming to us from the good people of Ted’s Montana Grill. You can order preset boxes of beef or bison, mixed boxes, or order just the cuts you’d like to try. We really enjoyed being able to taste a beef strip and a bison strip side-by-side. The beef had the well-marbled texture and the flavor you expect in a great steak, but the bison was richer, with a very satisfying chew. Every delivery comes with a 2-ounce jar of Ted’s special seasoning.

Prices range from $32 for a bison Delmonico to $10 per pound of ground beef. There is a $50 minimum purchase required, and deliveries are made by FedEx Next Business Day delivery. Order before 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and your order ships the same day. Available at tedsbutchershoppe.com.

Fresh butchered meats from Boxcar ATL at Hop City.

Fresh butchered meats from Boxcar ATL at Hop City

Boxcar ATL at Hop City in West End is selling its house-butchered meats for the rest of us to cook at home. What’s available can vary, but you’ll usually find Italian sausage, breakfast sausage, and beef and pork from Stone Mountain Cattle Co., including beef rib-eyes, New York strips and pork chops. We loved their breakfast sausage. It’s not the sage-seasoned mix you might expect; we thought it would be perfect for pork burgers. And, the 1-inch-thick pork chops were perfect for the grill. While you’re ordering, check out the quick bites from Boxcar ATL, including West End Wings and eggplant caponata, Cobb salad, and a half dozen sandwiches, including the Butcher’s Bun, with shaved rib-eye, Swiss, horseradish aioli and fried onions on a house-made bun. Ordering is available 3-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, and orders are ready 20-30 minutes after you place them.

Prices range from $5 per pound of sausage to $28 for a 16-ounce bone-in beef rib-eye. All meat is sold frozen. Available for pickup at Boxcar ATL at Hop City, 1000 White St., Atlanta. Order via app.upserve.com/s/box-car-atlanta.

