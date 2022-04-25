These are the winners of the 2022 Flavor of Georgia contest

Sauces and Seasonings: Komodo Sauces, Komodo Black, Kennesaw

Snack Foods: Mokipops LLC, Mokipops Basil Lemonade Frozen Fruit Bar Popsicle, Atlanta

Other winners throughout the state include:

Beverages: Byne Blueberry Farms, Blueberry Cider, Waynesboro

Condiments and Salsas: Pride Road LLC, Peach Hibiscus Chutney, Lithonia

Honey and Related Products: Savannah Bee Company, Hot Honey, Savannah

Jams and Jellies: We Bee Jammin’ LLC, Strawberry Lemonade Marmalade, Pooler

Meats and Seafood: White Oak Pastures, Pastured Pork Bacon, Bluffton

Miscellaneous: Sutton Mill Creek Syrup Co., Spiced Apple Cider Hickory Syrup, Clarkesville

A People’s Choice Award, chosen by event attendees, went to HIBO LLC for their HIBO Classic Hibiscus Superdrink +Peach.

Hart Dairy, based in Waynesboro, won the competition’s grand prize for their Pasture Raised & Grass Fed 365 Days Per Year Chocolate Whole Milk.

Led by Tim Connell and Richard Watson, Hart Dairy’s cows are pasture-raised and grass-fed, and its products are available nationwide.

Hart Dairy was among 32 finalists narrowed down from 148 entries during the first round of judging on March 11. Judges for the contest include food brokers, grocery buyers and other food experts. Entries are evaluated by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential.

The 32 finalists received a personalized press release, use of the Flavor of Georgia finalist logo on their label and promotional materials, and the opportunity to present their product to a panel of food industry experts at the final judging. Finalists also received a one-year Georgia Grown membership.

