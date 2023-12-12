Stock Up: Want to serve Carolina rice at your dinner table?

$28. Available at historiccharleston.org.

Charleston Gold rice

In Georgetown, South Carolina, the Quattlebaum family grows long-grain rice in tidal fields that have been in use since the 18th century. They grow Charleston Gold and Santee Gold, bred from Carolina Gold, the heirloom variety that was the first commercial rice grown in the U.S. Charleston Gold is the more aromatic of the two, because of the basmati rice in its heritage. The rice is harvested and dried each year, and then cleaned and milled only as needed. We sampled Andy’s Charleston Gold rice, named after the Quattlebaums’ son. Tried side by side with grocery store white rice, Charleston Gold was more aromatic and flavorful. It’s delicious enough to eat just by itself, but on the website you’ll find recipes for traditional dishes, such as red rice and chicken bog. You’ll also see photos of the wildlife that shares the Quattlebaums’ farmland.

$27 for three 20-ounce bags. Available at whitehousefarms.com.

Rice blends

Betty Lee Brunson founded Savor the Flavor of Sumter, South Carolina, as a catering company, but it wasn’t long before she transitioned to selling the rice blends she had developed. Her family carries on the tradition and sells 10 rice mixes named after communities along the South Carolina coast, as well as two varieties of flavored grits. We tried the Dewees Island yellow rice mix — white rice combined with dehydrated onions, green bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes and herbs. Add 2 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of butter to the contents of the bag, simmer for 20 minutes and you get 3 cups of delicious rice. We’re looking forward to trying the Hilton Head and Pawley’s Island blends.

$6 per 8-ounce package. Available at savortheflavorsc.com.

