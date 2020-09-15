Stock Up: Three ways to take a virtual cooking class

Cook with chefs around the world via Cuiline

You can visit the kitchen of a chef in another country and prepare a meal together through cooking classes offered by Cuiline. Chef Andrea Consoli’s class from Rome, Italy, showed how to make saltimbocca, carbonara and souffle al cioccolato. A few days before the class, a box arrived with the pantry staples needed for the recipes (enough to serve two). The list of fresh ingredients that we needed to supply was available online. The chef and the virtual kitchen assistant checked in on everyone throughout the class. Web cameras made it possible for the chef to offer a very personal level of cooking instruction.

$185 per three-hour class for one to four cooks per device. All menus are for a three-course meal, and the price includes everything needed for the recipes, except the fresh ingredients. cuiline.com.

Classes with celebrity chefs from Hungry Event Xperiences

How often can you invite a celebrity chef into your home for a personalized cooking lesson? We checked out the Dirty South BBQ class taught by Atlanta chef Tregaye Fraser, winner of the 12th season of “Food Network Star.” The class came with two do-it-yourself kits, one with a bottle of bourbon, the other with pantry items, including the chef’s “secret seasoning,” a bottle of her barbecue sauce, a bag of her jalapeno cornbread mix and a box of infused cubes to go in the freezer, ready to flavor Old-Fashioneds. All we had to supply was the protein. The class lasted an hour, and the overhead camera in Fraser’s kitchen helped, when seeing knife work was really important. She demonstrated how to trim ribs, shared her secret for tender, falling-off-the-bone ribs, and encouraged us to try, when we had time, cooking ribs properly (up to four hours). Also on offer are virtual wine tastings, classes on cocktail making, pizza, tacos, scones and more, or you can dream up a custom experience for a corporate event, a bridal shower, anniversary celebration or any occasion worth a splurge.

Classes are $1,000 for the chef and $50-$100 for each DIY kit sent to participants. tryhungry.com/events. Reach out to events@tryhungry.com to line up an Xperience.

