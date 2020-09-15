Stock Up: Three ways to take a virtual cooking class

You want to learn from your favorite chefs, but in-person classes aren’t your thing right now? We’ve got three suggestions for classes using the Zoom platform that are fun, and also will up your cooking skills.
Virtual cooking classes from Cozymeal
Cozymeal is a platform for private cooking lessons from a network of chefs in cities across the U.S. Earlier this year, they also began offering virtual cooking and mixology classes that you can take anywhere. Classes are taught by chefs from their home kitchens. We sat in on the Perfect Skillet Steak, with chef James Stolick teaching from his home in northern California. In addition to the steak, the menu included twice-baked potatoes and asparagus a la plancha. The ingredient list was available online, along with a link to create a shopping list for the ingredients, and even connect to virtual shopping from a local grocery. The hourlong class allowed Stolick to see us cooking in our home kitchens, and he was able to provide instruction that would inspire confidence in a beginning cook, while not being so basic that experienced cooks couldn’t learn new tricks, as well.
Classes range from $29 to $39 per device. cozymeal.com.
Credit: Handout
Cook with chefs around the world via Cuiline
You can visit the kitchen of a chef in another country and prepare a meal together through cooking classes offered by Cuiline. Chef Andrea Consoli’s class from Rome, Italy, showed how to make saltimbocca, carbonara and souffle al cioccolato. A few days before the class, a box arrived with the pantry staples needed for the recipes (enough to serve two). The list of fresh ingredients that we needed to supply was available online. The chef and the virtual kitchen assistant checked in on everyone throughout the class. Web cameras made it possible for the chef to offer a very personal level of cooking instruction.
$185 per three-hour class for one to four cooks per device. All menus are for a three-course meal, and the price includes everything needed for the recipes, except the fresh ingredients. cuiline.com.
Credit: Tammy McGarity von Nordheim
Classes with celebrity chefs from Hungry Event Xperiences
How often can you invite a celebrity chef into your home for a personalized cooking lesson? We checked out the Dirty South BBQ class taught by Atlanta chef Tregaye Fraser, winner of the 12th season of “Food Network Star.” The class came with two do-it-yourself kits, one with a bottle of bourbon, the other with pantry items, including the chef’s “secret seasoning,” a bottle of her barbecue sauce, a bag of her jalapeno cornbread mix and a box of infused cubes to go in the freezer, ready to flavor Old-Fashioneds. All we had to supply was the protein. The class lasted an hour, and the overhead camera in Fraser’s kitchen helped, when seeing knife work was really important. She demonstrated how to trim ribs, shared her secret for tender, falling-off-the-bone ribs, and encouraged us to try, when we had time, cooking ribs properly (up to four hours). Also on offer are virtual wine tastings, classes on cocktail making, pizza, tacos, scones and more, or you can dream up a custom experience for a corporate event, a bridal shower, anniversary celebration or any occasion worth a splurge.
Classes are $1,000 for the chef and $50-$100 for each DIY kit sent to participants. tryhungry.com/events. Reach out to events@tryhungry.com to line up an Xperience.
