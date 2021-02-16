Stock up: Three things you need to upgrade your kitchen

Merino wool trivets from Graf Lantz

Trivets are essential in any kitchen, but how often do you really pay attention to what you’re using? When we were introduced to these merino wool trivets from California-based Graf Lantz, we saw the error of our ways. Their trivets come in elegant, modern designs, ranging from small squares, rounds and ovals to the fun new cocotte trivet that mimics the shape of your favorite Dutch oven. Made of durable wool felt, and just shy of a quarter-inch thick, the trivets are water- and stain-resistant. The sophisticated styling and range of colors means they’ll look great on your dinner table. And, best of all, when you use your Graf Lantz trivet, you know you’re protecting your counter or tabletop, while also providing a cushioned surface for your hot pot or dish.

$19 to $34 per trivet. Available at graf-lantz.com.

Carbon steel oval roaster from Smithey Ironware. Courtesy of Smithey Ironware Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Carbon steel oval roaster from Smithey Ironware

Smithey Ironware of Charleston, South Carolina, was founded when Isaac Morton decided to use what he’d learned in restoring vintage cast-iron cookware to create a line of modern pieces. The artisans at Smithey make cast-iron cookware, but they also work in carbon steel, using designs inspired by American blacksmiths in the 18th and 19th centuries. Nealey Thompson, executive chef for the Cook’s Warehouse, said she is “in love” with their carbon-steel oval roaster. Hand-forged — and substantial in weight, at just over 4 pounds — the roaster has hammered handles that extend just far enough to provide a safe grip. Its size and shape make it just right for roasting chicken and vegetables. Sheet pan recipes, meet hand-forged carbon steel. It’s beautiful, and truly an heirloom-quality piece, one you’ll love using and will pass down with pride.

$275 for the oval roaster. Other pieces range from $80 for a 6-inch skillet to $295 for a 5.5-quart Dutch oven. Roaster and other pieces available at the Cook’s Warehouse, 1544 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-815-4993. Or, shop the full range of pieces at smithey.com.

