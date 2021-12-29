Stock Up: Three affordable ways to enjoy truffles

Truffle dust from Farmers & Fishermen

Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors, a home delivery service, offers a range of products — from everyday staples to luxury items, such as wagyu beef and wild game. Everything is restaurant quality, and all items are available for free delivery. Fresh truffles definitely are a luxury item, but truffle dust is a surprisingly affordable way to bring truffle favor to anything that needs a little umami boost. Truffle dust is a mixed condiment, incorporating salt, carob, and truffle and mushroom extract, among other things, but it definitely carries that truffle “punch” — just having the jar around is enough to perfume your entire kitchen. You can use truffle dust as a seasoning for steaks, or mix it into the meat for your burgers, stir it into risotto, sprinkle it into your scrambled eggs or add it to sauteed mushrooms. You just need to use a little bit of it to add a lot of flavor.

$9.95 per 1.74-ounce shaker jar. Available at farmersandfishermen.com. Delivery available in metro Atlanta, Athens and Macon.

Caption Truffle fauxmage from Taste of Seasons. Courtesy of Taste of Seasons Credit: Handout Caption Truffle fauxmage from Taste of Seasons. Courtesy of Taste of Seasons Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Truffle fauxmage from Taste of Seasons

La Crémerie’s truffle fauxmage is so delicious that it will convert your friends who are absolutely certain they never would like an artisanal, vegan cheese that is made without dairy. Creamy, tangy and rich with truffle oil, it hits all the right notes. Spread it on flatbread, use it as a dip with tiny leaves of Belgian endive for an impressive crudité, or use it as a creamy sauce for pasta. We shared it with friends, who had no trouble polishing off our container and wished it had come in a much bigger size.

$6.90 per 7-ounce container of cashew cream cheese with truffle oil. Available at the Morningside and Grant Park farmers markets, and at taste-of-seasons.com.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.