Stock Up: Shop for the holidays at Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Think of your local farmers market as a socially distant, outdoor space to pick up a wide range of offerings, from holiday décor and treats for your favorite pup to pretty much all the produce and proteins you need for holiday meals. Here is some of what’s available at Peachtree Road Farmers Market, open Saturday mornings, 8:30 a.m. to noon, with special holiday artist markets through Dec. 19:
Holiday dog treats from Taj Ma-Hound
Your best friend deserves one of these fun decorated holiday treats from Decatur’s Taj Ma-Hound bakery. This year, Krista Aversano and her bakers have dreamed up lots of Christmas gift options, including the Santa Dog Gift Box (pictured). As Aversano said, “We don’t dumb down our treats. You wouldn’t even know they’re for dogs. They look like really pretty cookies. People are blown away.” There’s no sugar in these treats, the icing is made with yogurt, and what looks like chocolate is carob. Everything in the cookies is safe for your canine pal.
$14.99 per gift box or $25 for two. Available at Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, and in the Taj Ma-Hound Bakery at 707 East Lake Drive, Decatur.
Wreaths, mantle runners and mailbox toppers from Heirloom Gardens
Every year, Paula Guilbeau of Heirloom Gardens in Dahlonega brings freshly made wreaths, mantle runners and mailbox toppers to her customers at Peachtree Road Farmers Market. Each is made with evergreen foliage cut from around her property. You’ll find cedar, magnolia, hemlock and fir fashioned into long-lasting decorations for your home. Each comes decorated with a burlap or red velvet bow, and is available prewired with holiday lights, or without. The Heirloom Gardens booth always is colorful, with gorgeous flowers and luscious vegetables grown in their hoop houses, but nothing says “holidays” like the arrival of these evergreen decorations.
Wreaths are 24- to 36-inches and range from $60 to $100. Mantle runners are $90, and mailbox toppers are $45. Available through preorder at app.barn2door.com/e/3XRv5/all Monday mornings through Thursday afternoons, for pickup at Peachtree Road Farmers Market through Dec. 19.
Turmeric and other vegetables from Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm
Peachtree Road Farmers Market plays host to dozens of vendors, with offerings ranging from prepared food to charcuterie, but, for many shoppers, it’s the farmers that keep them coming back week after week. Ashley Rodgers of Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm in Douglasville can be counted on to have tables piled high with the best of what’s available seasonally. And, now is the season for locally grown turmeric, that knobby rhizome with orange-tinged skin and an orange interior. Pick some up for juicing, for coloring rice dishes, and for grating into curries, soups and stir-fries. Fresh turmeric will keep several weeks in the refrigerator, if it’s dry and stored in a plastic bag, or it can be frozen. If you’re looking for a rhizome with lots of health benefits, search no further. True to the farm’s name, there are plenty of greens and roots available, too. You should find kale, collards, chard, broccolini, lettuce, arugula, spinach, turnips, baby carrots and beets, sweet potatoes and radishes. Rodgers also has fresh herbs to season your holiday cooking.
$15 per pound for turmeric. Available at Peachtree Road Farmers Market through Dec. 19.
