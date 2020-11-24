Stock Up: Shop for the holidays at Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Wreaths, mantle runners and mailbox toppers from Heirloom Gardens

Every year, Paula Guilbeau of Heirloom Gardens in Dahlonega brings freshly made wreaths, mantle runners and mailbox toppers to her customers at Peachtree Road Farmers Market. Each is made with evergreen foliage cut from around her property. You’ll find cedar, magnolia, hemlock and fir fashioned into long-lasting decorations for your home. Each comes decorated with a burlap or red velvet bow, and is available prewired with holiday lights, or without. The Heirloom Gardens booth always is colorful, with gorgeous flowers and luscious vegetables grown in their hoop houses, but nothing says “holidays” like the arrival of these evergreen decorations.

Wreaths are 24- to 36-inches and range from $60 to $100. Mantle runners are $90, and mailbox toppers are $45. Available through preorder at app.barn2door.com/e/3XRv5/all Monday mornings through Thursday afternoons, for pickup at Peachtree Road Farmers Market through Dec. 19.

Turmeric and other vegetables from Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm. Courtesy of Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Turmeric and other vegetables from Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm

Peachtree Road Farmers Market plays host to dozens of vendors, with offerings ranging from prepared food to charcuterie, but, for many shoppers, it’s the farmers that keep them coming back week after week. Ashley Rodgers of Rodgers Greens and Roots Farm in Douglasville can be counted on to have tables piled high with the best of what’s available seasonally. And, now is the season for locally grown turmeric, that knobby rhizome with orange-tinged skin and an orange interior. Pick some up for juicing, for coloring rice dishes, and for grating into curries, soups and stir-fries. Fresh turmeric will keep several weeks in the refrigerator, if it’s dry and stored in a plastic bag, or it can be frozen. If you’re looking for a rhizome with lots of health benefits, search no further. True to the farm’s name, there are plenty of greens and roots available, too. You should find kale, collards, chard, broccolini, lettuce, arugula, spinach, turnips, baby carrots and beets, sweet potatoes and radishes. Rodgers also has fresh herbs to season your holiday cooking.

$15 per pound for turmeric. Available at Peachtree Road Farmers Market through Dec. 19.

