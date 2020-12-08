Stock Up: Save yourself some trouble with these smoked meats

Many of us love smoked meats, but we don’t do a great job of smoking things at home. Luckily, there are people out there who are doing a great job, and are ready to share the fruits of their labors.
Cajun sausage from Real Cajun Market
Cullen Lord of Peachtree City is a sausage master, mixing up seven regular flavors of handcrafted sausage, all reflecting his Louisiana roots. He produces seasonal flavors in his Tyrone commercial kitchen, as well. We’re glad he and his wife Anne decided to bring their sausage to local farmers markets. We caught up with them at the Brookhaven market and came home with jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage, bacon and brown sugar smoked sausage, and pineapple and pepper jack sausage. Please don’t ask us to pick a favorite. Our taste testers loved the texture, the crisp snap of the casings and all the unusual flavor combinations. We can’t wait to try everything else.
$11 per 1-pound package. For information, visit realcajunmarket.com. Check there for winter farmers market options.
Credit: Timothy Fitzgerald
Ribs from Fitzgerald Smoked Meats
Tim Fitzgerald of Stone Mountain has been smoking brisket, pork butts, chicken and more for 20 years. He learned his craft from his dad. We ordered his pork ribs, and they were the meatiest ribs we’ve ever enjoyed. Well-seasoned with his signature rub, the ribs were tender and perfect after a quick stint in the oven to warm them through. We hear Fitzgerald is considering retiring from the business, so don’t wait too long to give his smoked meats a try. If you’re lucky, he’ll have some of his Brunswick stew available, too.
$20 for a 3-pound rack of ribs. Available to order from the online Tucker Farmers Market, tfmonlinestore.com. Contactless pickup is Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road, Tucker. The online store is open Friday mornings to Wednesday mornings, for pickup the following Thursday. The market will be open Dec. 10 and 17, then resume in January.
Credit: Kirk Robert
Turkey breast from Lewis Barbecue
John Lewis grew up in El Paso, Texas, developed his barbecue skills in Austin, and decided in 2016 that Charleston, South Carolina, needed a spot where Low Country residents could enjoy serious Texas barbecue. Now, all of us can enjoy his brisket, beef short ribs, pork spare ribs, pulled pork, house-made sausage and, what we ordered, his smoked turkey breast. What arrived was a huge, perfectly trimmed breast, seasoned with a black pepper rub, then smoked to perfection. The reheating instructions offered options for both the oven and stovetop, and resulted in perfect, moist meat. And, the Hatch green chile barbecue sauce was just right with turkey.
$68.95 per 3½-pound breast, feeding six to eight people. Sauces are $8.95 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at shop.lewisbarbecue.com/collections/eat.
