Stock Up: Save yourself some trouble with these smoked meats

Ribs from Fitzgerald Smoked Meats

Tim Fitzgerald of Stone Mountain has been smoking brisket, pork butts, chicken and more for 20 years. He learned his craft from his dad. We ordered his pork ribs, and they were the meatiest ribs we’ve ever enjoyed. Well-seasoned with his signature rub, the ribs were tender and perfect after a quick stint in the oven to warm them through. We hear Fitzgerald is considering retiring from the business, so don’t wait too long to give his smoked meats a try. If you’re lucky, he’ll have some of his Brunswick stew available, too.

$20 for a 3-pound rack of ribs. Available to order from the online Tucker Farmers Market, tfmonlinestore.com. Contactless pickup is Thursday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road, Tucker. The online store is open Friday mornings to Wednesday mornings, for pickup the following Thursday. The market will be open Dec. 10 and 17, then resume in January.

Turkey breast from Lewis Barbecue. Courtesy of Kirk Robert Credit: Kirk Robert Credit: Kirk Robert

Turkey breast from Lewis Barbecue

John Lewis grew up in El Paso, Texas, developed his barbecue skills in Austin, and decided in 2016 that Charleston, South Carolina, needed a spot where Low Country residents could enjoy serious Texas barbecue. Now, all of us can enjoy his brisket, beef short ribs, pork spare ribs, pulled pork, house-made sausage and, what we ordered, his smoked turkey breast. What arrived was a huge, perfectly trimmed breast, seasoned with a black pepper rub, then smoked to perfection. The reheating instructions offered options for both the oven and stovetop, and resulted in perfect, moist meat. And, the Hatch green chile barbecue sauce was just right with turkey.

$68.95 per 3½-pound breast, feeding six to eight people. Sauces are $8.95 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at shop.lewisbarbecue.com/collections/eat.

Explore Holiday food and drink gifts from Atlanta and from the heart

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.