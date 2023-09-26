Stock Up: 3 ways to simplify meals and snacks

Here are three bundles that will make preparing meals and snacks easier.

“Fill up the fridge” box

Owner Dolores Svensson has been serving prepared foods and gourmet provisions at Marietta’s Simply Fresh for more than a dozen years. You can visit the shop and select items from the shelves and coolers, or make things extra easy by ordering her “fill up the fridge” box, which provides dinner for four, plus soup and a pound of chicken salad for lunches or another dinner. Choose two entrees from the four selections (we ordered almond chicken and lemon-herbed chicken breasts), a quart of soup (including such choices as chicken tortilla or black bean soup), two side dishes (which always include a salad as an option), one of five chicken salad options, and decide whether you want rolls and/or cookies. The menu changes monthly, and the first time you order you’ll receive everything in an insulated cooler bag.

$98 plus tax. Order at simplyfreshmarket.net by 5 p.m. Sunday for pickup or delivery the following Tuesday or Wednesday. Pickup available at the shop, 255 Village Parkway, Marietta.

Market bag

Le Bon Nosh is a busy Buckhead cafe and market where you might linger for midday coffee or pick up what you need for dinner from the offerings chef and owner Forough Vakili has in the refrigerated case. You also can place an order online and receive the same organic produce. The fruits and vegetables come from Hickory Hill Farm, a certified organic farm near Athens. Our early fall bag included bok choy, zucchini, poblano peppers and the cutest carrots. Produce varies according to the season, but there always are eight items. Everything comes packaged in a reusable jute and cotton market bag. You can add some of their prepared food items in French canning jars and a bottle of wine, then plan your week’s dinners using the QR code included in the bag to find at least a dozen recipes. Return the bag when you order again for a sweet reward, like one of the shop’s delicious pastries.

$42 for produce bag, $62 for produce bag plus one bottle of wine. Order at lebonnosh.com/store by Friday for pickup starting at noon the following Wednesday at 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta.

Snack box

At Chef Beee’s Essential Meals 2 Go, Denise Natasha Brewley offers plant-based meal plans that include such entrees as African peanut stew and massaman Thai curry made with jackfruit, as well as add-ons like the snack box we ordered. Brewley includes her own peanut butter stuffed dates, and then adds snacks such as peanut butter and jelly frooze balls from New Zealand, a chocolate chip cookie made with chickpea flour, an Aloha protein bar and sprouted pumpkin seeds. She includes two Atlanta-based snacks: Raw Head Bread’s flax seed crackers, and tropical bliss trail mix from Kwa-Mix. There’s always a piece of fresh fruit, too. This tidy box is perfect for keeping at your desk or taking on the road when you want healthy snacks packed with protein.

$40 per box of eight items. Contents may vary. Order at chefbeee.com.

