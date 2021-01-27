Stock Up: 3 ways to have food delivered to your door

Steak and seafood from Landry’s Kitchen

Landry’s Kitchen is the new delivery program from Landry’s Inc., a company that operates more than 600 restaurants worldwide, including Morton’s the Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Now, they are delivering the same premium proteins and seasonings they use in their restaurants right to your door. Browse through the website and choose from certified Angus steaks, Caribbean red snapper, Chilean sea bass, Australian lobster tails and more. Solidly frozen, and delivered in perfect condition inside an insulated cooler, each portion is ready to thaw in your refrigerator, or to go into your freezer for later meals. The package may arrive with recipes from one of Landry’s famous restaurants, like the Del Frisco’s recipe for New York strip steak and lobster tails with black truffle chive butter that came with our delivery.

Prices start at $16 for proteins, and packages are priced from $79.99 to $499.99. Order at landryskitchen.com.

Sweet treats from the Gem Bakery. Courtesy of Sarah Harlan

Sweet treats from the Gem Bakery

Every week, Sarah Harlan of the Gem Bakery delivers indulgent handmade treats to lucky people in metro Atlanta. On Mondays, she opens her Square store. What she offers varies from week to week. Drop cookies, bars, cakes and pies are all in her rotation, along with the occasional special treat. On Fridays and Saturdays, she delivers to your door. One week, she offered brownies topped with salted caramel buttercream, sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs and drizzled with salty caramel sauce. There also were five-spice snickerdoodles, 9-ounce jars of spiced salty caramel sauce and a box of a dozen 4-inch cookies in three flavors. We couldn’t choose between them, so we ordered them all: best fudgy brownies ever, cookies with crisp edges and moist interiors, and that caramel sauce that just begged to be enjoyed by the spoonful.

Prices range from $10 to $36, and prices include delivery, which is available generally within the Atlanta Perimeter. Sign up for the Monday emails at https://bit.ly/39VCDlf to be notified when the Square store is open. thegembakery.square.site.

