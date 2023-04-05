Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy seafood this spring

Tinned tuna and sardines

Tinned seafood is having a moment, especially upscale varieties, such as the tuna and sardines from Wild Planet, based in McKinleyville, California. The company partners with small-scale fisheries and others in the community who use sustainable fishing practices, including methods that help ensure they are catching only the fish they intend to catch. Both Wild Planet’s sardines, and the company’s pole- and line-caught albacore tuna, were a huge hit with a group of taste testers. The can of tuna contains a solid piece, with only salt as an added ingredient — no oil or water, and no little flakes floating around. It was a perfect piece of fish, with a steak-like texture. The sardines were plump and almost buttery (they’re packed in extra virgin olive oil). Even if you’ve tried sardines, and they were too fishy for you, these might make you a convert. Now, we’ll just have to buy more of both, so we can try some of the recipes on the website, including the Korean braised sardines and the tahini Dijon tuna burgers.

$2.99-$3.49 per 4.4-ounce tin of sardines. $4.99-$5.99 per 5-ounce can of albacore tuna. Available at Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods Market and wildplanetfoods.com/collections/all.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Blue crab salsa

We are big fans of Old Florida Gourmet Products. The company, based in Palm City, Florida, has been selling tortilla chips, corn chips, potato and sweet potato chips, cheese dips, salsas, jams and marmalade since 2010. We also are big fans of crab. So, when we learned Old Florida made blue crab salsa in both mild and zesty flavors, we had to try both. One person who sampled the salsa on a cracker immediately said it reminded him of an oyster on the half shell, topped with cocktail sauce — lots of seafood flavor with the tang of fresh horseradish. The first ingredient in the salsa is tomatoes and the second is crab, so there’s crab in every spoonful. The zesty flavor is made with horseradish, Worcestershire and some cayenne, so there’s a bit of heat at the back end. The mild flavor is a simpler mix of tomatoes, crab, bell and chile peppers, as well as some seasonings. Either flavor would be a good substitute for cocktail sauce, and we finished off the little bit left in our jars by using it as a topping for a spinach quiche.

$5.59 per 12-ounce jar of zesty or mild salsa. Order at oldfloridagourmetproducts.com.

Explore Kimball House now serving oysters from its own Florida oyster farm

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, or following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.